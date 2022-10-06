Colour, vibrancy and energy as dancers take over the stage

African tribal moves meet break dance, hip hop, ballet and flamenco in a melange of choreography that pays tribute to the miracle of life

This dancer lost the sight in his left eye, but break dances with extreme accuracy, even when blindfolded

If you don’t leave the theatre full of joy after the performance of Gloria, then you have misunderstood it completely.

Full of colour, vibrancy and energy, and a testament to director and choreographer José Montalvo’s motto that all dancing bodies are beautiful, the stage is occupied variously by 16 dancers of different backgrounds, ages and ethnicities.

Dancers tell a personal story

Dressed in colourful clothes, from all corners of the world, the dancers tell their personal stories of how they came to love dancing. One had anorexia and stopped menstruating, but eventually found solace in dance. Another lost sight in his left eye, but is such an adept break dancer, he can perform blind folded. Another is told she does not have the face nor physique for flamenco, but she puts on a beautiful display of it anyway.

These personal stories bring with them the message that to dance is to be at one in the world.

Reclaiming our bodies and our planet

For too long we have seen dancing (and singing) as something you must be good at, spurred on by talent shows and TikTok videos.

Montalvo's dancers show us that dancing is the most natural thing for our bodies and that if we are not in touch with our bodies we lose touch with our planet and the other creatures that inhabit it.

Mixing dance styles and musical genres to show that all dancing bodies are beautiful Photo: Patrick Berger

A showcase of dance styles

The opening choreography to a Moldavian shepherd’s dance showcases the multiple dance genres of the performers. African traditional and tribal dance, ballet, modern contemporary, martial arts, robotics, flamenco, breakdance and hip-hop all melded together to a shepherd’s dance, and on stage being performed at the same time. The message: we are free to dance like no one is watching, whatever moves and styles work for us and our bodies and minds.

Break with conformity

The dance styles match the diversity of music, and contradict the formality by which many dance companies become confined. We see traditional African dance performed to classical piano, and ballet unfurls to traditional African drumming. “Why not?” says Montalvo.

Behind the dancers a multi-media screen projects the action, encompassed by a boat made from newspaper. If you read the headlines you will never be joyous but they are juxtaposed with the exuberance of the dancers who also scream and howl, or sing in acapella harmoniously.

The backdrop also shows animals, pictured inside the boat, at first in their natural habitat, but then a giraffe standing on a mountain of rubbish, a lion beneath smoking chimneys, and a gorilla stranded in a crowded, busy city street. It’s a reminder that animals are also part of life’s great miracle.

Serious, humorous and a surprise

Dancing topless as a form of female emancipation Photo: Patrick Berger

There is a serious message – that in our natural state we can be part of the world, rather than railing against it, but there is humour too, for example when all the dancers become chickens. And some surprises too, such as the semi-naked dancing of the female members of the troupe, in a message of female emancipation.

If you think you can applaud and leave the auditorium at the end of the hour-long performance of Gloria, think again. Montalvo’s dancers will ask you to perform too, and you will leave with a bounce in your step and a grin on your face.

