"Hoodies" exhibition reflects precariat class

"The hoodie is symbol of the tech age. You can only glimpse the face of the person wearing it,” says Fergal O'Hannrachain

Fergal O’Hannrachain will be exhibiting his ceramic sculptures in an exhibition entitled “Hoodies”, which seeks to shine a light on the margins of society rarely represented in contemporary art.

The sculptures are the artist’s take on the precariat class (precarious/proletariat), a sociological and economic term used for a new social class of people living precariously without security of employment, which affects not just their standards of living but their mental health.

"The Hoodie sculpture is a reminder of the transience of economic situations" Photo: Fergal O'Hannrachain

O’Hannrachain’s “Hoodies” exhibition comments on the society in which we live, in particular the young generation exposed to economic instability and social immobility, who are frequently over-educated, in stark contrast to the opportunities that exist for them.

“We are living in an increasingly virtual society where you cannot be sure who you are dealing with. As a garment the hoodie conceals the identity of the wearer. The 1960s was an age of openness – casting off clothes. The hoodie is symbol of the tech age. You can only glimpse the face of the person wearing it,” he highlights.

Need for social equity

“I have long been interested in green politics and sustainable development. The pillars are the environment, economy and social structure. The social pillar is essential. Without social equity, it is not possible to push through the reforms required to save the planet,” he says, adding: “Unfortunately the economic model is going in the wrong direction. Tech progress is allowing large numbers of people to be controlled by a small numbers of companies, with wealth being increasingly concentrated at the top.”

He cites companies like Amazon, Uber, Deliveroo, that deliver poor working conditions and low incomes.

O'Hannrachain studied ceramics and bronze with the Ecole des Arts and Metiers in Luxembourg and at the National College of Art & Design in Dublin Photo: Fergal O'Hannrachain

By way of background, O’Hannrachain refers to Renaissance paintings which often had portraits that included a skull on a table or pedestal in the background, such as the famous Holbein painting “the Ambassadors” which showed a distorted skull in the foreground.

“The skull was a memento mori – a reminder of the transience of life. The Hoodie sculpture is a reminder of the transience of economic situations,” he explains.

Poor pushed out of Luxembourg

Given the direction of property prices, O’Hannrachain believes that Luxembourg is effectively pushing the poor out of the country as they can simply cannot afford to live here. “It may not be intended but it is akin to exporting social problems. It is not policy but it is the consequence of failures to confront the property crisis,” he says.

He says that he would be “happy if the viewers come away thinking about the existence and lives of the marginalised, and the economic structures that lead to people being trapped. Our society is built on the assumption of social mobility. That is increasingly becoming a myth.”

O’Hannrachain moved to Luxembourg when he was 10-years-old, but was then schooled in Ireland. He worked in Luxembourg and Ireland on and off in the 1990s, but settled in the Grand Duchy with his Luxembourgish wife in 2005. He studied ceramics and bronze at the Ecole des Arts and Metiers in Luxembourg and later at the National College of Art & Design in Dublin.

The exhibition “Hoodies” will run from 16 March to 3 April at Veiner Konstgalerie in Vianden. The gallery will also host paintings by André Vedel on the theme of Victor Hugo, who was a social activist and political critic. “He died in 1885, but Les Misérables are still around,” says O’Hannrachain.

