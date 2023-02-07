Ideas for Carnival half-term fun

Carnival-themed workshops, kids’ holiday camps, Darwin Day activities, animal parks, or afternoons out in Luxembourg. We have a whole host of ideas for a fun-packed Carnival break

Carnival-themed workshops, kids’ holiday camps, Darwin Day activities, animal parks, or afternoons out in Luxembourg. We have a whole host of ideas for a fun-packed Carnival break

Catch the Diekirch parade, make your own poster at the City Museum, celebrate Darwin Day at the Natural History Museum, take a day trip to Bouillon Animal Park, or try an art holiday camp at TippTopp studios

It’s Carnival half-term holiday soon, and the first one without any Covid restrictions!

Whilst the Luxembourgish schools, St George’s and ISL are on holiday from 11 to 19 February, the EU institution-run schools take their break from 18 to 26 February. Don’t worry though, there is plenty to do both weeks.

Carnival-themed fun

Robbesscheier in the north will be celebrating Carnival from 11-19 February with a number of activities from creating a carnival mask to baking traditional streusel, and the chance to brush and take care of their horses.

Watch the Diekirch Carnival Parade on Sunday 19 February Photo:Gerry Huberty

You can try out your masks at the Diekirch parade on 19 February, and enjoy the fun of the cavalcade and live music. Alternatively, kids can enjoy an afternoon of entertainment, games and music at the Tramschapp cultural centre Carnival event on 26 February.

Looking for a holiday camp?

If you’re working and need some entertainment for the full half-term break, try Aller Badminton Club, with beginners’ camp from 10.00 to 12.00 from 13-17 February. Sunflower Montessori is hosting The Wizard of Al’OZ’eti and children can follow the yellow brick road on an adventure filled with arts, crafts, baking, storytelling, outdoor play, sports and field trips.

BDK Stages is hosting weekly camps in Arlon from 20-24 February, including clown camp and sports camp for 6–9-year-olds and DIY special make-up or destination sport for 10-15 year olds. There are also daily activities such as escape games.

The TippTopp Art Studio has a week-long creative camp where children can explore a range of art making techniques and materials, and try canvas painting, printing on fabrics, and clay modelling. There’ll also be a chance to create slime or get a glitter tattoo. The art camp runs from 13-17 February.

Bricks4Kidz is running Carnival camps from 13-17 and 20-24 February for kids from 4-13 years, perfect for a Lego-crazy child.

Activities at museums and galleries

Head to the Luxembourg City Museum to catch their poster exhibition and take part in a Let’s Print workshop held in English on 14 and 25 February, where kids will follow step-by-step printing techniques to create their own poster.

Head to the Natural History Museum in Grund for Darwin Day on 12 February Photo: Shutterstock

Meanwhile the Museum of Natural History is again hosting Darwin Day on 12 February, celebrating the birthday of great naturalist Charles Darwin who was born 214 years ago in 1809. There’ll be special guided tours in search of his ideas in the temporary exhibition Impact. Biodiversity in question. On 21 February you can join a nest building workshop and sew a nest bag to hang in the garden.

MUDAM has tours in English on 12, 15 and 19 February, plus photo workshops for 6-8 years and 9-12 years on 16 February, and a special children’s visit on 15 February. At Villa Vauban, the entire family can get stuck into some arts and crafts on 17 and 26 February.

Burn off some energy

Head up to Wincrange for some interactive fun at Parc Sënnesraich to learn about your five senses with experiments that relate to sensory perceptions, water, electricity and power. The park is aimed at children aged 5-12 years.

Kids can dress up and celebrate carnival all week at ZigZag indoor soft playground, although booking is recommended. There’s also a Nocturne Carnival night from 18.00 on Friday 10 February.

For other trampoline parks and indoor playgrounds (open over the holiday period), check out our article here.

Decorating cakes or ceramics

Go to town with decorating your own Carnival cupcakes or muffins Shutterstock

If it’s raining, or you prefer to relax at home, why not try some baking. Gateaux Magiques has stores in Differdange and Ettelbruck which stock everything you need for carnival cupcakes or cookies, including sugar paste and marzipan in a variety of colours, cutters and cake moulds, toppings and decorations.

If you’ve got a teen or child that loves baking and wants to try out something a bit more professional, Mawaka in Gasperich has half-day cooking sessions. Alternatively, you can decorate your own ceramics at Pause Art Ceramic café in Steinfort or at Nordic Stella in the city (open for walk-ins on Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday afternoons).

The Makerspace base1 at Geesseknappchen is closed for the Luxembourg school holiday, but if your holiday dates are 20-24 February, it will be open, offering the opportunity for those aged 8 years or more to try robotics, make a YouTube video, or sew something, amongst other things.

Visit some animals

Parc Merveilleux may not be open yet, but you can visit Bouillon Animal Park (101 km from Luxembourg City) or Saarbrucken Zoo (105 km from Luxembourg City).

Say hello to Ranka the raccoon at Escher Deirepark Photo: Laurent Ludwig

Why not get up close to several wolf packs at the Werner Freund Wolfpark in Merzig, or give a little TLC to the deer, wild boar, sheep, woolly pigs and miniature donkeys at Wildfreigehege Weisshauswald near Trier, and the donkeys (which you can walk and ride too) at the sanctuary in Habay, Belgium.

Closer to home, at the Escher Deierepark, the rabbits, deer, goats, highland cattle, guinea pigs, racoons and geese are always happy to have a bit of fodder (provided free on site but only suitable for some animals).

Go on a day trip or afternoon out

We have a host of ideas for an afternoon out or day trip in our Expat Hub Travel section, from Larochette, Mondorf, Ettelbruck, Grevenmacher and Dudelange, perfect for a half day excursion, or Trier, Liege, Namur and Thionville, ideal for a day out.

More ideas

You can also take a look at our article listing places to visit that are one hour from Luxembourg by car, or our article on day trips by train. There’s more ideas for days out in neighbouring Belgium, France, Germany and The Netherlands, plus swimming pools and amusement parks, all of which you can find in our article What shall we do with the kids?



