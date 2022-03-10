Luxembourg Influencers to keep an eye on in 2022

According to the 2022 We Are Social report, 4.62 billion people are actively using social media – that’s 58 percent of the world’s global population. Needless to say, social media plays a major role in our daily lives.

The digital world wasted no time in recognising its potential, giving rise to a whole new industry: influencers.

Although the biggest global influencers typically don’t come from Luxembourg, the Grand Duchy has a handful of people that have a strong online presence and a dedicated audience, with the industry steadily on the rise. And it comes as no surprise that the top influencers are women in the fashion, lifestyle and travel niches.

We already listed a couple of Luxembourg-based profiles that are worth keeping an eye on in last year’s article on influencers. This time we are taking a look at a mom-fluencer, a family on the road, a food-fluencer and an Instagram account dedicated to the diverse beauty Luxembourg has to offer.

Natascha Bintz

@nataschabintz

Motherhood and lifestyle has gained Natascha 38.4K followers on Instagram Photo: Natascha Bintz

With 38.4K followers on Instagram, Natascha Bintz has fostered a community centered around motherhood and lifestyle that stretches well beyond Luxembourg. Her reach rewarded her with the Luxembourg Blog Award “Influencer of the Year” in 2021. Bintz’ feed takes a sometimes humorous, sometimes serious approach to topics around being a woman and young mother, and her two girls are prominently featured in her content in pictures and reels. She frequently collaborates with Luxembourgish brands, mainly promoting sustainable alternatives in the Grand Duchy.

Letzflyaway

http://letzflyaway.com

The travel adventures of a Luxembourgish family of 4 are behind the blog Letzflyaway. Through documenting their time on the road with words, pictures and short videos on Youtube, parents Anouk and Aurélien hope to inspire other families to travel the world and get to know different cultures. While travelling with kids can seem daunting to many, they want to show that it is not only possible, but also really rewarding. By the age of three, their kids had already been to 14 countries, including Bahrain, China, the Maldives and Mauritius and the family has travelled around the world twice. The blog contains travel stories, tips on child friendly places to visit as well as reviews of hotels and restaurants.

Lost in Luxembourg

@lostinluxembourg

Originating from Serbia, Nataša Pavlovic moved to Luxembourg in 2015 for love and to work as a digital freelance creator. Although she found Luxembourg to be a big contrast to busy metropolitan Belgrade, Nataša soon discovered the fairytale, albeit slower, vibe of the country. On her Instagram page @lostinluxembourg she shares the beautiful photographs she takes along the way, both in and around the Grand Duchy. Expect an abundance of castles, cosy cafés and the many facets of Luxembourg through different seasons and angles. Nataša also frequently teams up with diverse local brands to promote their goods or services.

Cooking with Elo

@cookingwithelo

www.cookingwithelo.com

Gluten-free recipes with gorgeous photos @ Cooking with Elo Photo: Eloïse Jennes

Eloïse Jennes is the woman behind Instagram and blog Cooking with Elo, bringing her two passions photography and food together. After finding out she was gluten intolerant as a teenager, she struggled to change her diet, especially with the shortage of gluten-free options at the time. Taking matters into her own hands, Eloïse started getting creative and developing her own recipes and taking pictures along the process. Her minimalistic and beautiful gluten-free food photography has attracted a community of foodie-lovers, and today Eloïse works as recipe developer, based in Luxembourg.

The Luxembourg Times has a new mobile app, download here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.