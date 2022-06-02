Luxembourg’s festivals are back for summer

From Siren’s Call to Echterlive and e-Lake to Blues Express, we take a look at the festivals across the Grand Duchy this summer

After two years of pandemic restrictions it seemed like live concerts and other crowd-drawing festivals would be off the agenda forever. Now they’re back, and you can look forward to a host of live music performances, many free, plus art, nature, theatre and skateboarding.

If we’ve missed a great festival in Luxembourg, let us know and we’ll add it.

USINA22 – 11-12 June

Dudelange’s Neischmeltz quarter is host to this two day festival organised as part of Esch2022 with De Gudde Wëllen and den Atelier. The festival will be at multiple venues from the cultural centre Opderschmelz to the local skatepark and features local and international artists, plus theatre, dance and visual arts. American rock band Kings of Leon headline 11 June, whilst on Sunday 12 June entrance is free and the headline act is Fools Garden.

More information: https://dudelange2022.lu/en/agenda/open-air-festival-dudelange/

Festival of Nature 18-19 June

Head to the nature house in Kockelsheuer on Saturday afternoon or all day Sunday when the theme will be sustainability. Family activities include demonstrations of ironwork, bee keeping and sheep shearing, and a chance to feed the farm animals. You can also sample some vegan dishes, and pick up a number of organic and locally produced handicrafts. Visitors are advised to ditch the car and come by bus 18 from the city or get on their bikes and arrive via PC1.

More information: https://www.naturemwelt.lu/fete-de-la-nature-le-18-et-19-juin-2022-a-kockelscheuer/

Konstfestival – 23 June

The little village of Lellingen is transformed into a lively and colourful open-air art gallery on National Day, with musicians, children’s workshops and plenty of surprises as well as a chance to view artworks. Street performances include the Backup Theatre, Giebels and Heumann, and the Johanna Red Band.

More information: https://www.konstfestival.lu/fr/programme

Siren's Call draws the crowds pre-pandemic Photo: Laurent Ludwig

Siren’s Call – 25 June

A music, culture, food and family festival rolled into one and hosted for the fourth edition at Neimënster cultural centre. Den Atelier has brought some brilliant acts to this in the past including Cat Power, and this year’s line up boasts The Hives, Nothing but Thieves, Nikki Ninja and Afrobeathoven, and The Clockworks. There’ll be yoga and dance workshops, kid’s activities including a night of lanterns, plus plenty of food stalls.

More information: http://sirenscall.lu/

Rotten Stones 25-26 June

The Amphitheatre Breechkaul in Berdorf will be home to this heavy rock festival which headlines with Desdemona and Praise the Plague, plus plenty more bands. It kicks off at 16.00 with Coldspine and Luxembourg’s own death metal band Kraton. Overnight camping is provided at a location (with toilets) five minutes away for €10.

More information: https://www.facebook.com/rottenstones/

Opera, musicals and the Gipsy Kings at Festival de Wiltz Photo: Lex Kleren

Festival de Wiltz – 26 June-16 July

Catch the Gipsy Kings and Passenger at this 3-week long festival in the northern town of Wiltz. This is one of the country’s oldest festivals – started in 1953 by the residents. It began as a theatre festival but metamorphosised into one that includes dance, opera and music. You can watch opera with The Merry Widow, or a musical version of The Jungle Book suitable for the family.

More information: https://www.festivalwiltz.lu/en

Big Bang Festival 1-3 July

Jazz, electro, folk and classical concerts as Neimënster welcomes back this festival for a second year. The abbey will be transformed into a musical labyrinth and children from 5 years can discover interactive shows, concerts and musical installations. Billing itself as “an ode to the adventurous sound art for the whole family” it hopes to offer a chance to listen, laugh, experiment and perform.

More information: https://www.neimenster.lu/en/events/big-bang-festival/

Street Fest – Luxembourg Pride Week 9-10 July

Join the Equality March and then head to one of two stages for Luxembourg Pride Week’s two-day street festival with music, dance, drag shows and the big Rainbow Breakfast. Catch Boy George and Culture Club on Saturday and Eurovision song contest participants Jendrik and Poli Genova plus performances from Daniel Schuhmacher, Edsun and Chaild.

More information: https://luxembourgpride.lu/streetfest/

Belval blast furnace festival – 2-3 July

You can fly in on a zip line or join a science workshop, see some art and of course, catch some live music. The line-up is yet to be announced, no doubt as Belval is also hosting a number of open air concerts in conjunction with Rockhal including the Black Eyed Peas and Imagine Dragons.

More information: https://www.visitminett.lu/en/what-to-do/going-out/fiche/specialevents/blast-furnace-festival

LXB CUP 2017 Photo: Yann Hellers

LXB Street – 8-10 July

A three-day event including a competition for the LXB cup, this is heaven for skateboarders. There’ll also be exhibitions, concerts, food stalls, and free skate lessons. It takes place by the Philharmonie in Place de l’Europe, and registration for skateboarders who want to compete is open now.

More information: https://lxbcup.com/

Blues Express – 9 July

Lasauvage and Fond-de-Gras welcome the increasingly popular Blues Express one-day hardcore blues and jazz festival. In total there are ten stages and a staggering line up which has Eric Steckel, Ben Poole, Devon Allman Project, Thunder Road and Heavy Petrol at Lasauvage’s open air and indoor stages, and Dee Dee Bridgewater, the Renegade Dukes, and the Ferocious Few at the Fond-de-Gras stages.

More information: https://www.bluesexpress.lu/

Kinnekswiss loves… – 9-10 July

Head to the city’s municipal park for a huge open air concert in July, with the Philharmonie, international musicians and singers. The line-up is still to be announced.

More information: https://www.luxembourg-city.com/en/kinnekswiss-loves

Rock um Knuedler yet to announce the line-up Photo: LW Archives

Rock um Kneudler – 12 July

A pillar of the city’s “Summer in the City” agenda, this free urban rock and pop festival returns to Place Guillaume II and Saint Esprit. A platform for the local rock scene but often headlining with international acts, the line-up has yet to be announced.

More information: https://www.rockumknuedler.lu/

Echterlive returns after washout last summer Photo: Viktor Wittal

Echterlive – 16-24 July

Concerts in the unique setting of this medieval town bring together rock, pop, jazz and classical genres, all put together in conjunction with den Atelier.

On the opening night, catch artists including Stayfou, the Luxembourgish artist collective that focuses on hip hop and rap. The jazz night on 17 July sees Paul Belardi, Pino Palladino & Blake Mills and Richard Bona & Alfredo Rodriguez on stage. Electro Deluxe stops off for the last night as part of their 20th anniversary tour. More information: https://trifolion.lu/de/echterlive/echterlive-2022.html

Blues ‘n’ Jazz Rallye 27 July

Sorely missed by many during lockdown, this regular annual festival returns to the streets of Clausen, Grund and Pfaffenthal for its 25th edition. The line up has yet to be announced, but it will include international artists, and in total invites more than 200 artists to perform at different open-air stages, cafes, clubs and restaurants.

More information: https://www.vdl.lu/en/visiting/leisure-and-recreation/festivals-fairs-and-events/bluesnjazz-rallye

e-Lake Festival – 12-14 August

Free festival explicitly targeted at young people, with camping on site, e-Lake has two stages and an open-air dance floor. Catch Maz and Miss Sappho on the sunset stage and De Lab, Shëppe Siwen or Will Atkinson on the main stage. This attracts a crowd from beyond Luxembourg’s borders, not least because of its fantastic setting by Echternach’s lake.

More information: https://www.e-lake.lu/

Congés Annulés 29 July-24 August

Launched last year in response to so many travel plans being cancelled in the summer, Rotondes is back with a month long festival of concerts. You can listen to rock, electro, indie, and pop if you have to cancel summer plans or just prefer to stick around. Much-touted Australian folk musician Grace Comings brings her show-stopping vocals to the stage on 21 August. Nihiloxica bring their transcendental live show, which incorporates Bugandan drumming from Uganda, on 3 August. Tickets to most shows are very reasonably priced, if you want to take a lucky dip approach and see something different

More information: https://www.rotondes.lu/fr/programmation/temps-forts/conges-annules

