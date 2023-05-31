Luxembourg's first marine biology conservation association

Jenny Biver sits down with one of Odyssea’s founders to find out what drives this organisation in landlocked Luxembourg

In landlocked Luxembourg, the first question many people ask Anna Schleimer of Odyssea, the country's first association devoted to marine biology and conservation is what the organisation really does in Luxembourg.

Are you just studying the fish in the Mosel and the Stauséi? people ask. While it could be a very irritating question, it’s really the opposite: that fact that people question it is the very reason Odyssea exists, Schleimer said.

“Many people live in their little bubble and think that we don’t have access to an ocean, so why should we bother,” she added.



Out of sight, out of mind

Founded in 2013, Odyssea is the passion project of two marine scientists who were lacking a local community dedicated to the work around our oceans.

“When I was younger, marine biology just wasn’t considered as an option in school and I want to give students the space to explore it,” said Schleimer, who concluded her PhD thesis on fin whales in the North Atlantic and Mediterranean sea in 2021. Her work has previously led her to the Philippines to study whale sharks and to Vancouver Island, B.C, to study grey whales.

While marine biology is not the most obvious career path for students in Luxembourg, Odyssea has grown to more than 20 members in the last 10 years. From fieldwork in Antarctica to studying the effects of climate change on coral reefs in Australia to turtle conservation in Mayotte, Mozambique – traces of Luxembourg in the research and conservation of our oceans can be found all over the world.

But it’s not all scuba dives and dolphin sunsets. “When I was working on research boats in Canada, we would get up at 5am every day, prepare the boats and spend hours searching for whales, some days without success”, explained Schleimer.

Once the whales are located, the number one priority is to collect data through taking photos of each whale and noting GPS positions, data which is later analysed on computers.

Anna remembers a specific whale encounter with a group of tourists, which, for her, was a stressful moment because of the large number of whales that all needed their data recorded. “When we stepped off the boat, one of the tourists thanked me and said this was the best day of their life. And it not only made me remember how privileged I am to work in this amazing environment, but also how powerful the feeling of wonder that the ocean can draw forth is – if people don’t know, how can they care?”

The butterfly effect

Odyssea isn’t only active outside of the Grand Duchy. To raise awareness locally, the association organises workshops and presentations at schools, museums and science fairs to urge people to think about the different ways we are linked to the ocean and the different ways we impact it.

The most obvious connection is found on our plates: Luxembourg had the fourth highest fish consumption rate per capita in the EU (33 kg per year) in 2019, a European Commission report states. “Eating fish is no longer a luxury, it’s becoming a household staple,” said Schleimer. “While you can even buy sushi at the gas station nowadays, the oceans are facing significant issues due to overfishing, bycatch [the unintended catching of other wildlife], and waste pollution.”

According to the UN, more than 8 million tonnes of plastic enter the oceans each year, equal to dumping a garbage truck of plastic every minute. A total of 80% of that waste is made of plastic and as many as 51 trillion microplastic particles – 500 times more than the stars in the galaxy – are floating around in our oceans and ending up in the guts of many marine species.

Luxembourg also harbours a growing maritime sector: more than 200 boats fly the Grand Duchy flag, ranging from smaller boats to container ships and around 225 companies active in the marine sector are established in the country and are overseen by a maritime affairs commission, all of which currently employ around 1,000 people. We also rely on the ocean’s resources for the development of medicines that help with treatment of cancer, arthritis, Alzheimer’s disease, and heart disease.

Bottom-up and top-down

In parallel to raising awareness, Odyssea also works on outreach projects and policy work. “To really have an impact, it’s important for us to have this bottom-up approach where we raise awareness among the public, but also the top-down approach through pushing for regulations and protection,” said Schleimer.

Co-founder Pierre Gallego represents the Luxembourg government at the International Whaling Commission and collaborates with international NGOs to promote marine mammal conservation.

Our greatest ally

Covering over 70% of the Earth’s surface, the oceans not only produce around 60% of our oxygen, but also play a crucial role in absorbing a quarter of CO2 emissions that human activity generates each year, making it one of the world’s largest ‘carbon sinks’.

Ultimately, our planet depends on the vitality of the ocean to thrive. “At the end of the day, you can’t just sit in your little bubble and think that your life doesn’t have an effect on the ocean,” said Schleimer. “Sure, there are countries with direct access, but their legislation only covers the first 200 nautical miles (370 km). Beyond that you have the open sea, and that’s ocean that belongs to nobody and all of us at the same time."

