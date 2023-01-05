Multilingual theatre group performs 200-year-old love story

Young people from Luxembourg will perform The World through your Eyes in January

Young people from Luxembourg will perform The World through your Eyes in January

International and multilingual musical theatre group Luxicals will perform The World through your Eyes at Forum Geesseknäppchen on 20 and 21 January

Multilingual musical theatre group, Luxicals, will perform a musical concert, The World through your Eyes, in January, the culmination of a project that started in September and involves young people aged 20-35 years of several nationalities, living in and around Luxembourg.



The story revolves around Naomi and Alejandro, who find a box in the attic containing love letters dating back to 1819. They read them and are quickly swept up in the love story of Emma and Oliver, who met at a Christmas ball.

The story, written by Tamara Otter, takes the audience back 200 years Photo: Luxicals asbl

“Our story writer Tamara Otter chose that the story plays between 1818 and 1819, nearly 200 years before the letters are discovered again,” explains Alex Bernard, president of Luxicals. “One really interesting point for us during the rehearsals was to imagine that without worldwide fast communication, we know our days waiting for an answer could be very long and that the words chosen had to be carefully selected”.

The performance will include songs in Luxembourgish, English, French and German, and there are two original songs written for the concert, which lasts around two hours.

Philipp Polzin, a professional pianist and composer from Germany, will accompany the performers.

A creative hub

Luxicals is a non-profit, international musical theatre group that was formed in 2021 and includes young singers, actors, composers, musicians, and those interested in technical stage production.

“The initial idea to create this group was born in 2016, but was delayed as many of the founding group members went to university and then the pandemic followed,” says Bernard, whose fellow founding members Monique Schmoetten, Inés Weber, and Maïté Hiltgen, met at a musical workshop organised by the National Youth Service (Service National de la Jeunesse, SNJ).

From its inception, Luxicals worked with the SNJ, and later with the European Institute of Choral Singing (Institut Europeén Chant Choral, INECC), in addition to IN:Cubator, a non-profit organisation which provides support to youth initiatives such as co-working space, guidance, workshops, networking and financial support.

Professional coaches

Luxicals has the support of three professional coaches – Martine Breisch for acting, Fernand Delosch for singing, and Theresia Birngruber for group singing.

“Luxicals is designed to give young people an idea of the profession of a singer, actor, show organiser or technician," says Bernard. "It is also a creative hub for singers and actors, and a chance to perform more professionally."

Luxicals meets on Thursday evenings Photo: Luxicals asbl

“We are a small group, people mostly coming after work. We do warm ups, collaborate on song-writing in different languages, it is not formal in the classical way like a choir, but we are well organised, and together with the coaching sessions, we try to get the best results with the maximum of fun.”

The group meets once a week on a Thursday, and there are also sessions to create, plan and organise events and shows. “Everyone is integrated into the creative process and people can select songs.”

Luxicals creates original songs and shows, but also provides musical translations of shows and songs into Luxembourgish.

Karaoke and summer concert

Over the past year, Luxicals has hosted workshops, plus a Halloween karaoke night where performers were encouraged to dress up and sing on stage.

A second karaoke event is planned for 11 February and the organisation is planning a summer concert. For the winter concert, Bernard says that “everyone who likes music, theatre or musicals should come to discover our story and new original songs, in a multi-language environment”.

The World through your Eyes will be performed at Forum Geesseknäppchen on 20 January at 19.00 and on 21 January at 16.00. Tickets cost €3 for those aged 30 and under, free for those under 12 years, and €5 for all others, and can be booked via the on-site box office or by emailing info.luxicals@gmail.com

The Luxembourg Times has a new mobile app, download here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.