One-woman play is the therapy we all need

An intense tale of toxic love addiction, Lovefool will take you through the gamut of emotions but leave you strangely uplifted

Fifty-five minutes of riveting monologue that takes spectators through a load of emotions, Lovefool is possibly the best theatre play I’ve seen this season.

A one-woman play, which segways from scene to scene, we follow young actress, Grace, from an audition to an alcohol-infused night with a friend, through dating and the lengths she is prepared to go to please her boyfriend.

Hungry for love and constantly seeking affection and approval, Grace learns slowly with the help of therapy what self-love might look like.

Writer and director Gintare Parulyte takes the audience on a journey that explores both the humour and the vulnerability of Grace’s life. We see first-hand the bullying and sexist lens of the casting director at her audition. Through Grace’s recounting of events, we discover that her boyfriend is manipulative and self-centred. Her time in therapy is both comic and revealing.

Emotionally intense

Parulyte portrays Grace - warts and all - as a kind of “everywoman”. There are some shocking twists that give this story greater depth than the usual love-spurned tales. She explores gender expectations, toxic masculinity and inequality, emotionally absent fathers, unresolved traumas, and even obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) in a way that is both heartbreaking but also humorous.

Kristin Winters' performance is emotionally intense Photo: Véronique Kolber

Kristin Winters is mesmerising as Grace, and delivers the non-stop dialogue and changes of scene flawlessly. Her monologue tells us not only what has happened and how she reacts but also what she’s thinking. And she delivers Parulyte’s candid words to create humour but also incredible empathy. When she holds back tears, the audience holds them back too. We stand in her shoes, nursing our own wounds and traumas.

Absent, critical or violent fathers - recordings of how this affected grown women Photo: Véronique Kolber

The on-stage performance is interspersed with recorded soundbites in English, French and Luxembourgish (with subtitles). In one, children tell of their expectations of women – carers, cooks and someone to play with - while in another, adult women talk about the influence of their fathers as distant, constantly critical and even violent. The play opens with a hilarious sex education video from Ireland, probably from the 1980s, to illustrate that at an early age, girls are fed a diet of what perfect love looks like.

Doesn't boil the ocean

At the same time, Parulyte is careful not to boil the ocean. We know that Grace has OCD from her descriptions of her actions such as how she “untidies” her flat before her first date, but it’s not investigated further. While not every avenue is explored and dissected, the audience is on a journey with Grace, rooting for her to take control of life yet understanding how difficult self-love is to achieve.

It’s not the first time the Théâtre National du Luxembourg has taken on a ground-breaking script performance in English. Last season, Anne Simon’s one-hour version of Richard II turned the Shakespeare play on its head and revealed multiple layers to what seemed a straightforward story of the demise of a king.

Go to Lovefool if you want to be challenged. Be prepared to examine your own emotional scars and start your journey to self-love. Ultimately Parulyte and Winters invite you to make sure history does not repeat itself, that “wounded children” of all ages start to heal themselves. It’s personal, not just for the actress and playwright/director, but for the audience. How they achieve this in one hour is simply quite astonishing.

Performances and tickets

Lovefool is on at the Théâtre National du Luxembourg (TNL) at 194 route de Longwy on 27 November at 17.00, and 30 November, and 7-8 December at 20.00. You can find out more and get tickets here.



