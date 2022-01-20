Papercut asks how far you would go to defend your values

A late-night talk show with musical numbers gives the perspective of a teacher involved in the School Leaks scandal

When local playwright and actor Larisa Faber penned Papercut, she wanted her audience to ask themselves how far they would be willing to go to defend their values.

The play, which premieres at the Mierscher Kulturhaus on Saturday 22 January, is inspired by the Luxembourg School Leaks scandal of 2015. Danielle Hoffelt was a French teacher at the Lycée Classique d'Echternach, Faber’s former high school, who became an involuntary whistleblower.

Hoffelt was part of a committee, evaluating primary school pupils' exams, which received the questions for primary school tests in advance, which she flagged as a loophole in the system.

She was suspended but won two court cases before finally returning to work as a teacher. Faber’s play deals with the consequences of speaking up when shutting up would have been a more comfortable choice, and asks that if you knew the price to be paid, could you and would you do it over again?

Real life inspiration

Writing a play based on a true story is nothing new for Faber. Her first play, Disko Dementia, was based on abuse that allegedly happened in a care home in Luxembourg.

"I received a chain message to sign a petition six years ago, and realised it was the teacher at my former school who also ran the theatre club I attended," Faber said. "It was one of the only after-school activities and it was a magical place. Quite a few of us who joined the club are now mostly working in the arts."

Larisa Faber finds inspiration for her plays in real-life events Photo: RoxannePeguet

Two years ago, Faber started talking directly with Hoffelt about battling depression and putting her career back together. "I’ve always been drawn to people capable of sacrificing their personal, professional and mental well-being to defend a cause or values. Would I have done anything? How many times have I witnessed injustice and looked the other way," she said.

No discussion about Luxembourg’s education system

Papercut was a tricky play for Faber, partly because it was inspired by conversations with a person still living through the consequences of whistleblowing, and she struggled for over a year to get it right.

"Initially I planned a documentary style approach of the lived experience, but I found this hard to capture," she said.

Faber feels that Hoffelt was immensely invested in her work, and when she was suspended, a branch of her identity collapsed. "She, perhaps naively, thought that one segment of the population would agree with her. If not the political establishment, then teachers or parents. But hardly anyone supported her. She was isolated," said Faber.

"I wasn’t surprised by this outcome, just that there was no discussion, that people didn’t want to make a fuss, but were happy to accept this imbalance. My lived experience of the Luxembourgish school system was that subjects were often taught without encouragement of critical thinking, with a stress on learning things off by heart with little discussion. When I went to university in London, I found it challenging to speak up during class and debate ideas."

Talk-show concept

Partly as an homage to Hoffelt’s much-loved theatre club, and partly to free her writing and creativity, Faber has staged her play as a late-night talk show.

Faber hopes that the humour will land well with the audience, and resonate at some level Photo: Jeanine Unsen, Mierscher Kulturhaus

"Hoffelt said her story was never told, so in this talk show format we can tell her story," said Faber, adding that she chose English because it is relevant to many people, not just Luxembourgers, but foreigners who have their children in the local system but who do not necessarily speak the education languages.

British actress Andrea Hall plays the show’s host, whilst local actress, artist and musician, Sascha Ley plays the guest. "I worked with Andrea in London and I know Sascha so I approached them before anything was written," said Faber.



Sound, music and projection interweaved

Sound design is by Luka Tonnar, son of local singer-songwriter Serge Tonnar, with video content by Maida Halilović.

"The musical compositions, and numbers incorporate different styles from rock to soul," said Faber. "There is an element of fun to this serious story, but it will test people’s sensibilities on humour."

Papercut will be performed at Mierscher Kulturhaus on 22, 25-27 and 29 January at 20.00, with a school performance on 28 January at 10.00. Tickets can be purchased here.

Faber has also written a monologue, Stark Naked, that she has already performed in London, and which will be performed at Neimënster cultural centre in March. It is one of five texts published in a book by Black Fountain Press.

The Luxembourg Times has a new LinkedIn page, follow us here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.