Penitence challenges preconceptions of priests

Last year, Kohn’s script and production of Medea, a 2,500-year-old Greek tragedy staged at the Grand Theatre, received positive reviews for its original take and passionate performances.

This time, faith comes under the microscope in Penitence, which will be performed at the Mierscher Kulturhaus on 24 and 25 February.

Michael, a catholic priest, struggles with his own faith. One day a young woman, Elizabeth, enters his confessional asking for help. Michael suggests she should seek the help of a psychologist, and she storms out, but later visits him at his home. The next day she commits suicide. Michael must deal with the fallout from this incident without betraying his beliefs, and through flashbacks the audience realises that Elizabeth is not as innocent as she first appeared.

Rafael David Kohn, Luxembourgish director, playwright and co-founder of Collateral Drama Photo: Philippe Matsas / CNL

Kohn studied playwriting and theatre at the University of Arts in Berlin, but Penitence is one of only three plays he has not written on commission. “It has a lot to do with the fact I am catholic, and one of the topics of the play is the secrecy of confession. My struggle with confession and my struggle with faith are deeply involved with the play,” he explains.

When Kohn finished school in Belgium, instead of philosophy, his final exams included the subject of Vatican 2, the tenets of the catholic faith. He describes himself as a catholic conservative in theatre – something that might be quite rare these days. “Before I went into theatre I studied politics, and the conservative theory of Edmund Burke made complete sense to me,” he says.

Every priest has a different back story

The Catholic Church has been dogged with abuse scandals in the past few decades, but Kohn believes that “these issues are not raised against priests, they are raised against institutions, and there is a huge difference. On the one hand, the institution is a large structure, and most of us have no idea of the internal politics of the Holy Roman Catholic Church, we just have an idea of what that is. Most people don’t know the tenets of catholic faith anymore. People always focus on the scandals but they don’t focus on the good side, such as what it means to have a community that fits together.”

Kohn mentions scandal in the play briefly, but is clear that “it is not what it’s about.” Through Michael’s monologues, he hopes to eradicate the audience’s preconceptions about what a priest should be. “Each of them is an individual, with a different back story. I find it fascinating that there are people who take a decision to give up so much to be of service for a community in which they strongly believe.”

This idea is echoed in Michael’s lines: “When I decided to become a priest, my mother cried. She was so sad. She wanted grandchildren. I denied her that joy.”

Priests listen in confession, and Kohn says that “nobody listens anymore. We are social beings, we have the need to communicate and the need that somebody listens to us, that we exist. Most of the time when we have conversations we are not really listening, we are waiting our turn to speak.”

Conflict is drama

Kohn also believes that the essence of dramatic structure is conflict, and “if there is no conflict, there is no tension. I try to put human beings into different situations to see how they react, which action does it provoke. It is impossible to be in the moment, for actors and for individuals, because we never understand our actions in the moment, we only understand with hindsight.” Narrative and stories can help us identify the outcome of an action, and he cites the well-known story of the boy who cried wolf.

Kohn checked with a young theologist for accuracy and admits he started writing the play with something completely different in mind. “There is a huge difference between me as a writer and me as a director.” He prefers to create the framework and let the actors run freely, so long as it works. In this production, the three characters are native English speakers, but in Medea, his cast were German, French, Portuguese and British, “but it still works, if you let the actors develop their art.”

When and where?

Penitence, starring John Fleming, Timothy Lone and Whitney Fortmueller is premiering tonight at Mierscher Kulturhaus at 20.00 and will be performed again on 25 February.

