Pina Bausch’s shipwreck is both stark and surreal

Water, water everywhere, the overwhelmed stranded boat passengers try to come to terms with life

German dancer Pina Bausch's first choreography of The Piece with the Ship came more than a decade before the tsunamis that hit Thailand and later Japan.



Stage set designer Peter Pabst created a very realistic wooden fishing trawler lying diagonally against the rocky shores that surround a beach, and this is where most of the performance takes place.

The dancers tell the story of how people seek salvation when stranded. They dance alone, as couples and in groups, consoling and encouraging themselves. They set up sleeping camps, curl up in blankets, and write signs in the air, and even on their bodies.



Arias and hurdy-gurdy

Birds call, thunder roars, rain falls and the night sounds of cicadas in the jungle throb. Matthias Burkert has chosen a fascinating mix of music to which the dancers perform, from Medieval ballads and operatic arias, to traditional sounds from India, Morocco and Namibia, and even a man on stage playing the hurdy gurdy.

Coming to terms with his fate and the role of water in it Photo: Oliver Look

The setting is a beach without a sea, but water is everywhere in the performance. A man repeatedly puts his head in a bucket of water, then gasps for air, perhaps an allusion to the fear of drowning. He also puts bottles of water on a table, and stands precariously on them, maybe an allusion to walking on water. Is he processing his survival?

Elsewhere, there’s heavy rain, as the dancers try to sleep in a makeshift camp. In one scene, a dancer is sprayed with a water gun, delighting in the mists above her head, whilst in another, a bucket of water is thrown over a woman. So whilst we can’t see the sea, we’re very aware of the power of water to sustain but also take life.

The dancers struggle between vulnerability and the will to survive, dancing as if their lives were at stake. There are moments when they return to everyday life, washing the beach with a cloth and bucket, peeling and cooking potatoes, or talking about tomatoes. Some of these are not without humour, but tinged with sadness – like the man who repeatedly draws love hearts on his body, then crosses them out, knowing he will not find love or be loved.

Those potatoes will never cook but normality is what this man needs Photo: Uwe Stratmann

We watch the dancers orientate themselves, learn to smell, taste, and move in their new environment, and it becomes less about survival and more about inner chi. Some dance moves are reassuringly repetitive, giving the audience a sense of time passing, and the stranded people a sense of routine.

A tall male dancer continuously carries a small female dancer, almost like she’s a doll or a small child. She also seems to fade in and out of consciousness.

Repetitive, yet mesmerising

There is a chance that at a length of two hours and 20 minutes, the performance could become monotonous, but even the repetition is mesmerising. The movements are at times stark, but also create an almost surreal scene on the stage, like a Dali painting.

Sometimes the performers comes together in a folk dance, or to practice ballet at the bar using the rail on the boat. At other times they seem to be doing completely different things on the stage. Often the movements are manic, passionate, and soul-searching. Are the crew and passengers going mad? Will they be rescued? Will they find love and solace with each other?

There’s a dreaminess to this performance, almost as though you’re watching celluloid footage from a bygone time, as if the stranded dancers are slowly fading from our memories.

I went expecting that there was a good reason The Piece with the Ship had not been performed in decades, but came away full of thoughts and emotions, wondering how I would survive a shipwreck.

You can catch Tanztheater Wuppertal’s dance performance on Friday evening and on 15, 16 October at the Grand Théâtre.

