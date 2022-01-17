Podcasts for 2022

Happiness, health, politics, drama or comedy – here are some podcast suggestions for 2022 from the Luxembourg Times team

Happiness, health, politics, drama or comedy – here are some podcast suggestions for 2022 from the Luxembourg Times team

Podcasts can be listened to and downloaded for free in many cases, and are great if you are out walking, in the car or just before bedtime

Whether you’re walking, driving or listening to something before bedtime, the choice of podcasts gets better year by year, as does the quality. Here are a few suggestions for 2022 (podcasts in English) to brighten up the darker months.

Some of these podcasts can be downloaded and all can be listened to for free either on the broadcast website or via Spotify or Apple. Podcasts chosen from BBC Sounds are available to listeners in Luxembourg (but note that not all BBC Sounds audio is available outside the UK).

Health & Happiness

If you made a New Year’s resolution to be happier or healthier in 2022 (and who hasn’t?) then you’ll be spoilt for choice when it comes to podcasts on this.

First up, the Happiness Lab is a podcast by Yale psychology professor Dr Laurie Santos, where she shares her scientific research intertwined with a number of inspiring stories that will make you re-evaluate your perception of happiness. Also on the other side of the pond, Gretchen Rubin, author of the bestseller, The Happiness Project, teams up with her sister to discuss a host of lifehacks to make you, as the title of the podcast suggests, Happier.

If you want more tangible advice, then GP Dr Rangan Chatterjee looks at four areas of health – food, sleep, movement and relaxation, with tips on each, or you can find answers to almost every question on Life Kit, including how to enjoy single life, tips for taking a break from drinking, and mindfulness for beginners.

Documentary, politics and history

BBC Sounds downloadable podcast The Coming Storm has BBC World Service report and presenter, Gabriel Gatehouse, investigating what was behind the storming of the capital in the US, the Q shaman and QAnon, 4chan, 8chan and Pizzagate. Well-researched, with insightful interviews with many of the main players and an interesting final conclusion that you might not expect.

If you want to know more about the roots of the extreme right in America, listen to the BBC sounds downloadable podcast Two minutes past nine, where American journalist Leah Sottile looks at how Timothy McVeigh, a former soldier, tried to start an anti-government revolution with the Oklahoma City Bombings. It’s a fascinating listen with interviews from those involved in the movements (some which still exist today) and FBI agents, and dovetails nicely into The Coming Storm.

The New York Times' series, Rabbit Hole, takes a look at the internet, and the influence of YouTube. It asks how far we are shaped or are shaping others on the internet through the eyes of a young man, Caleb, who never felt like he fitted in until he discovered YouTube, a platform for both escape and direction. We follow his journey including an interview with PewDiePie.

Gateway: Teal Swan from Gizmodo has journalist Jennings Brown investigating internet spiritual guru Teal Swan who has had 55 million views for her self-help videos on YouTube and runs a retreat centre in Costa Rica, in a six-part series that uncovers growing concerns her therapy has led to the suicide of those she aims to help.

The Forum has downloadable podcasts covering history and culture with leading experts, in an easy-to-digest format that covers everything from people – Agatha Christie, Harry Houdini and Toni Morrison, to topics such as the dirty history of diamonds, algae and the original Goths.

Behind the headlines

Where do Luxembourg Times journalists go for the international stories behind the headlines? Topping the list are the Financial Times’ Rachman Review, The Guardian’s Today in Focus and Deutsche Welle’s Inside Europe (available in English and German). All three look to delve deeper into international current affairs, in programmes that typically last 30 minutes. For more US-based news, Anderson Cooper 360 from CNN Audio is recommended.

Drama

If you listen to podcasts daily then Matthew Broughton’s award winning multi-series for BBC Sounds entitled Tracks has five different series that follow the fate of Dr Helen Ash as she uncovers her own identity and how science can be used for good and evil, in a nimbly written and brilliantly performed drama, with just the right mix of excitement, action, education and humour.

If you listened to Limelight’s the Cipher on BBC Sounds, then you’ll love the new thriller Steelheads, which follows a British tennis player with a terminal illness who is cryogenically frozen in Seattle, to be awoken when there is a cure for her disease. She wakes up just five years later, but the world has changed, thanks to medical microchips.

Talk

SmartLess has Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett talking to guests including singer-songwriter David Byrne, director Barry Sonnenfeld and actor Woody Harrelson. The episodes are long – roughly an hour. If you want something shorter, then British actor/presenter Ross Kemp has some engaging podcasts with QCs, doctors, professors, and even ex-gang members, on Kempcast.

Under the skin has an even shorter running time at just 15 minutes or less. It's hosted by Russell Brand, who in each episode, discusses topics with a guest. Examples include author Daniel Pinchbeck on how do we invent a new future, Dr Jordan Peterson on free speech, or comedian Jimmy Carr on position versus disposition.

Comedy

If you need a few laughs, Evil Genius with Russell Kane started a new series in 2022 with The purple one – aka Prince. In each episode Kane is joined by guests to discuss if a famous person was evil or genius. Whilst waiting for new episodes, you can run through his back catalogue for 2021 which includes James Bond, Dr Seuss, Che Guevara and Diego Maradona.

Amy Schumer brings together 3 girls, 1 Keith for a bit of comedy banter with a special guest each week. For topical British news and comedy BBC Sounds Friday Night Comedy showcases political panel show The News Quiz (think Have I Got News For You in radio format).

Children

Greeking out is a great podcast from National Geographic Kids, that looks at Greek legends and myths such as Jason and the golden fleece. Run time is about 15 minutes and it has an "Alexa" filling you in on facts such as what an oracle is.

If it’s still too formal, you can try the British Horrible Histories podcasts, available also to download, with sketches and songs that make history very entertaining and featuring historical figures such as Gandhi, Washington, Cleopatra and Isaac Newton.

Classic FM has joined forces with children’s author and comedian David Walliams to produce Marvellous Musical podcasts which have just the right level of smutty humour. Episodes include weird instruments, ballet scores and famous composers such as Mozart and Liszt, and are a great way to get children more interested in classical music in 20-minute or less bitesize podcasts. Smash boom best is an American debate show for kids that has topics such as Lego versus Minecraft.

Luxembourg

Fancy something more focussed on Luxembourg?

SciLux is a podcast that goes out every second Monday and covers science in Luxembourg, from the latest research to technological changes, digging a bit deeper than the news stories, but aimed at people who aren’t science graduates.

Salwa and friends on ARA city radio has Syrian-born Salwa now living in Luxembourg talking with friends and guests.



If you want a bit more insight into Luxembourgish business then you can tune in to podcasts from Lux Unplugged put together by Thierry Schoen and Adrien Loesch. They interview CEOs, politicians and other key local spokespeople on a variety of topics from tech to finance.

The Luxembourg Times has a new LinkedIn page, follow us here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.