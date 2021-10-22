Reduce, reuse, recycle, repeat

Old tins, furniture and rubber rain boots become fun, practical additions to your garden when they are recycled with a little imagination.



Faye Peterson

Embrace your inner Andy Warhol and reuse old food tins to add a splash of colour to your space. My favourite has to be a simple basil planted in an empty tomato tin. Somehow, it makes me feel less guilty about our family’s pizza habit. Have fun with this practical method of planting using different herbs to add to your kitchen countertop. Consider using a drill or knocking a nail into the base to make necessary drainage holes.





Old or outgrown rubber rain boots make fun containers. Winter flowering pansies and ornamental cabbages will live quite happily in rubber Wellingtons. Pop them outdoors for a welcoming, playful addition to your doorstep.

Another treasure trove for gardeners is old or damaged furniture. Blanket storage boxes can be lined and reused as raised beds for next year’s seedlings. Layer your bed like a lasagna by alternating green and brown waste in the base throughout autumn and winter, filling the remainder with fresh soil in the spring.

Drawers from damaged furniture can be repurposed as window boxes, wall hangings or just simple containers for plants. Invasive plants like trailing ivy can be contained in them and paired with flowering heathers or evergreen bushes such as Rubella (Skimmia japonica) whose dark purplish-red flower buds provide pops of colour throughout autumn and winter.

Faye Peterson

Want to push the gardening envelope further? Consider planting a tree from one of the numerous tree nuts littering the ground at the moment, such as acorns or horse chestnuts. It’s a fun activity with children. This is not a quick process, but with patience and perseverance you should have your own tiny tree for free. Bonsai for bonus points.

On the Vegetable Plot

With Halloween around the corner, it’s time to grab your old clothes and a dose of creativity for a spot of scarecrow-making designed to scare troublesome critters away. It’s a simple, fun way of getting the whole family into the garden.

Faye Peterson

All you will need is two sturdy poles - one short and one long - some string or rope, packing materials such as hay or straw, a pair of old trousers and a long-sleeved button shirt. First, lash or nail the poles together in the shape of a cross. Attach your scarecrow to the frame by inserting the arm holes into the top cross pole and attaching your trousers to the same section, using your string as makeshift braces. Tie shut the openings of the trouser legs and long sleeved shirt with string, then you can begin to stuff the body with your chosen packing material. Now that you have the body, make the head from a pair of old tights stuffed with wadding or use a suitably seasonal pumpkin and decorate accordingly.

Want to get your hands dirty? Then consider “cold” composting or composting in-situ. It’s the perfect solution for those who want to compost their waste, but have no access to a compost bin. Dig about 30 cms into your soil and put fresh organic, plant debris directly into this year’s spent beds. Avoid adding weeds or diseased material.

This cooler composting method cannot be relied on to kill most unwanted bacterias or seeds, as it lacks the heat generated by a regular compost heap, so distribute waste evenly so it can rot down over the winter months. It will provide fresh compost for your spring beds without moving a muscle to turn or check your heap.

Recycling as refuge? Many beneficial insects like lacewings, ladybirds and spiders need a winter residence to hibernate in. Plant litter and debris make the perfect habitat. So, although tempting to completely clear your plot now, it’s helpful to leave a little litter of the organic kind. Put down the tools and take a break. You're helping insects solve a housing crisis. There’s always next spring to clean.

See you next month in the garden.

