Check out the latest works from Street Photography Luxembourg’s Collective, hear from professionals, or get your portfolio reviewed by a professional

Budding street photographers can get feedback on their portfolio or hear from some of today's best-known camera-ready photographers

The Luxembourg Street Photography Festival takes place 5-9 May at Rotondes. It promotes the genre of street photography through exhibitions, workshops, talks, and participative events.

The Street Photography Luxembourg Collective was founded in 2011 to promote this genre of photography in the Grand Duchy and create a platform for like-minded photographers. Members are chosen by a jury every few years, and it is their work you will see exhibited at the festival.

As the festival seeks to bring together amateurs, enthusiasts and professionals, if you fall into any of these categories, or you fancy taking a look at the collective's work, there’s plenty to discover:

Exhibition

"When moments rhyme, then the pictures turn into a poem that is imprinted in our memory" Photo: Viktor Wittal

The exhibition will showcase local and international talent, including the work of one of Lycée des Arts et Métiers photography classes. Luxembourgish photographers with work on display include Lex Kleren, Tom Weis, Veronique Fixmer, Viktor Wittal, who is originally from the Ukraine, and Martine Pinnel. You can find a full list of street photographers exhibiting at the festival here.

Workshops

This year there will be a theoretical and practical workshop over two days. The first part will include a shooting session around Luxembourg’s old town and Gare district, while the second session will review a selection of the photos from the shoot. There will also be a talk on legal issues by Massica Bentahar, and the law on image rights. Participants can submit photos they want reviewed.

Speakers

The festival also hosts internationally renowned photographers and emerging ones, to speak about their life’s work.

Hear from experienced street photographers from around the world Photo: LSPF

British photographer Matt Stuart says a fascination with people and the way they live their lives got him into street photography, using a small camera and a lot of patience to capture genuine moments. A member of the In-Public street photography collective, he has published several books including Into the Fire in 2020, and exhibited at the Museum of London, the Museum of the City of New York, and in France, Bangkok and Stockholm. He’ll be speaking at the festival on 7 May.

Czech photographer Julie Hrudovà, who has worked for the Guardian and who has won or been a finalist in countless photography awards from Cologne to San Francisco, will also be in the conference, as will Jean Christophe-Béchet, whose canvas is Paris, where he combines black and white and colour in film, digital and polaroid formats to interpret what he sees.

Other events

A number of photographers will get to show their work for 2-3 minutes to a music track at a slide night on 7 May, while the DiscoverBox invites photographers to present themselves, their ideas, projects or collective. You can hear from Collateral Eyes from Germany, Fragment Photo from France, Marc Ollivier on urban art and Maurice Carucci on urban landscape double exposure. Many of the speakers and exhibitors are also participating in portfolio reviews, so if you’re a budding street photographer you can get some honest and constructive feedback. There’s also an open wall where you can stick your paper prints.

More information

You can view the full agenda here. To find out about other events or learn more about the Street Photography Luxembourg collective which organises this festival, you can visit their website.

