Ten things to try this January

Catch some dark comedy, learn to Lindy Hop, swap clothes, go on a jazz crawl, or welcome in the Chinese year of the rabbit

If you're broke after the festive period or feel the January blues edging in, here are 10 things that will brighten up the month without breaking the bank, from learning some new dance moves, replenishing your winter wardrobe for free, tasting Tamil cuisine or relaxing with a drama podcast.

Drop kick or jazz crawl into the new year

If you want 2023 to start with a bang, head to Rockhal for some Boston-Irish punk delivered by the Dropkick Murphys on 24 January. If mellow is more your January mood, try out the RESET’s jazz crawl, where experienced and new performers join forces and play at various stops in Clausen and the Grund on 26 January.

Welcome the year of the rabbit

Exhibitions, and song and dance performances to hail in the Chinese year of the rabbit Photo: LW Archirves

Luxembourg’s Chinese Cultural Centre has a host of events to hail in the year of the rabbit, from an art exhibition to a concert at the Philharmonie.



Seek the dark side of comedy

Dan Belkin hosts a night at Rocas, Room Noir Comedy, where comedians share their darkest, dirtiest, and most cancellable material on Wednesday 18 January. If you prefer your stand-up to be straight-up, you can head to the many open mic sessions – UpDown, Vantage, Respawn, Bei der Gare, or try the American stand-up show on 23 January, featuring Andre de Freitus, who has performed at the Edinburgh Festival and is a regular at the Los Angeles Comedy Store.

Run like a barbarian

Need to blow away the Christmas cobwebs? Then join The Barbarian Sleeveless Winter Run on Sunday 15 January. Don your t-shirt and brave the cold to speed up your metabolism in an hour-long run that starts at the Philharmonie and ends at Place d’Armes. If you prefer to wear warmer togs join FatBetty’s runseeing loop Thursday evening run, or head to Bambësch on Tuesday evenings for the Internations Running Group. For more information read our article on Scenic running routes.

Make some mindful resolutions

Who doesn't want 2023 to be more mindful? Join a yoga workshop or mindfulness based stress reduction taster session to set you on the right path Photo: LW Archives

If your New Year’s resolution is to be more mindful, January is just the month to start. We Love Yoga in Luxembourg has a Step into the New year workshop at Flow studio in Hollerich on 11 January. It includes yoga, breathing techniques, and posture to bring your intentions to the forefront of your mind and connect with your body. You can find more places to try yoga here. Meanwhile Passage has organised a free taster session on Mindfulness Based Stress Reduction on 12 January in Kirchberg.

Swing, salsa, or tango into January

Swing into 2023 at the Altrimenti with beginner Lindy Hop taster classes on the 9 and 23 January. Entry is free and you don’t need to know any moves. Danse Salsa is starting Afro-fusion classes to add some rhythm to your Friday nights, from 20 January. Cubana café in Merl has several dance classes, but if you’re a beginner who wants to learn tango, classes start on 10 January and you can sign up without a partner so long as you let them know in advance.

Taste Tamil dishes at Pongal celebration

If you found the usual Christmas fare a bit bland you can invigorate your taste buds and enjoy some Tamil culture at the New Year Pongal Festival on 22 January at the Tramsschapp Cultural Centre. Organised by Luxembourg Tamil Sangam vegetarians can tuck into paneer and paprika curry, biryani, and roti, whilst there will be chicken and lamb curries and sweet treats including Gulab Jamun. There will also be music, song and dance performances.

For more places to sample Indian, Nepalese, Tibetan and Persian food, read our article on Craving a Curry.

Swap clothes

Replenish your winter wardrobe at the Let'z Refashioni clothes swap party on 26 January Photo: Shutterstock

Tired of your winter wardrobe? Perk it up with some new items at the Lët’z Refashion Clothing Swap Party on 26 January at 18.00. Bring five nice pieces of clothing you don’t wear anymore, and exchange them for something in the “swap” area. You can also sign up to a workshop to upgrade your existing wardrobe with fashion hacks. For places to buy second-hand clothing, check out this article.

Play games

If you didn’t get the board games out over the festive holiday, fear not, you can in January at De Gudde Wëllen which hosts a monthly board game night on the first Tuesday of the month. You can choose from a selection of games and there will be someone on hand to explain the rules. Come solo and join a group, or bring your friends. The first one starts on 10 January.

Curl up with a podcast

If you’re exhausted from all the festive celebrations, then podcasts might be just the thing for you this month. For something contemplative, check out the The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse, read by author Charlie Mackesy. For some happiness lifehacks and inspirational stories try the Happiness Lab or Happier, or listen to 3D immersive sound in the drama stories of The Dark is Rising. For something a bit more educational, check out the SciLux podcasts looking at the latest scientific research in the Grand Duchy.

