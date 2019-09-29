The bike thief

Photo: Shutterstock

This L Word column was first published 29 September 2019.

I am sure many of you got on your bikes and pedalled to work or school, but did you lock up your bike securely?

When I returned from holiday, I found that someone had broken into the garden shed. Sadly, no one took the monstrous lawn mower, nor the torn paddling pool or the various other pieces of junk I had locked away in the shed in the hope they'd disappear into another dimension.

What those thieves were probably after was a bicycle or two. Sadly for them and me, the best thing on offer was a three-wheeled princess scooter that has not been used in years. They didn't take it.

I know bike crime is on the rise, not only because the number of bike thefts in Luxembourg has doubled in recent years, but because several friends have had their two-wheelers taken this summer.

One had stored his in the communal garage area of his apartment building. The thief had come once, taken one bike, but accidentally left his coat.

He returned the next day, this time taking his coat and someone else's bike. Or maybe it was a different thief who stole another bike ‑ and the first thief’s coat! There is no honour amongst thieves as they say.

Elsewhere, a friend’s 10-year-old left her bike propped up outside the front door and returned minutes later to find it had vanished.

Less than half the bicycles stolen in Luxembourg are recovered and of those that are, a significant number are never returned to the owners.

The Luxembourg police have a website advising cyclists to keep a bike ID of make, model and frame, plus a photograph to make it easier for them to return a stolen bike. Many people also report stolen bikes using Facebook forums and very occasionally they are spotted.

So, where do stolen bikes end up? Well there is quite a debate on this. Some say they are broken into component parts and put together as new bikes that are harder to track or recognise when they are sold on.

A former bike thief who supplemented his income with a bit of hanging around the bike sheds, declared this not to be true in an online interview. It would take too long and be too much of a hassle. He just sold his booty to the nearest bicycle shop, on e-bay or a local sales forum.

Opportunist or organised crime

What happens to your bike once it's stolen will depend a lot on if the thief was an opportunist or part of an organised crime gang, and the latter are on the rise.

Opportunists tend to look for bikes that are not secured or in a communal area like an underground car park where people feel it's safe to leave their possessions without securing them, but where it's relatively easy to find a way in – a door left open or a delivery buzzer.

Organised criminals have been known to come with angle grinders and break off the most secure of U locks, in which case the advice is to have at least two locks, one for each wheel, and to attach your bicycle to something that is firmly in the ground. If you leave your bike in a garage or communal car park, make sure it's somewhere very visible and lock it.

Back to our bicycle thief, who generously told readers that most locks were easy to pick. In fact, Youtube has several videos entitled "which bicycle locks are easy to pick" or "how to pick X bicycle lock" with a handy tutorial on how to do just that in a few seconds.

If you lose your bike to organised crime (mostly top-end or e-bikes worth more than a thousand Euros, so not the one you bought at the VelosMaart in Belle Etoile for €100), then it is unlikely you’ll see it again (although sometimes thieves lock the bikes nearby, then swoop in and pick up all their stolen two-wheelers by van, so it might be worth checking adjacent streets).

Bicycles turn up all over the world, although online research seems to suggest that quite a few stolen in western Europe tend to head eastwards.

If you lose your bike to an opportunist, it is worth reporting it to the police and don't forget to take a photo of your bike with you so the police know what they're looking for. Opportunists will sell locally and usually for a lot less than the true value, so check with bike shops or online trading sites that serve the local area.

Some bikes are taken by people who just need them for a ride, and then abandon them. I must say I've never felt compelled to nick a bike because I couldn't be bothered to wait for the night bus, but then again I'd be a menace on the road after one glass of Crémant even on two wheels.

Track your thief

Casual thieves will be put off by a thick U lock, unless they happen to have an angle grinder and have watched the relevant Youtube tutorial, but if you really love your two-wheeler and it's an e-bike, the stealth lock means you can track it as it travels with the thief, even if it crosses continents.

Of course, you'll have to be prepared to follow it to the ends of the earth too, but if you love your bike, you might just do that.

Even if your bike isn't a beloved member of the family yet, just be sure to get it insured.

