Thirteen things to do over the festive period

Tunnels for toddlers, virtual reality theatre, a walking and wine tasting tour of the city, disc golf or a Christmas concert are just some of the activities you can join in the festive period

You don’t have to spend the Christmas holidays glued to the TV or going stir crazy at home, there’s plenty to do in Luxembourg over the festive period.

Winterlights might be closed on Christmas eve and day, but there are places to sup a glühwein, and concerts to get you in the mood. Try your hand at a rap workshop, a virtual reality visit to the Paris Ball, some disc golf or a dinner in the dark.

It’s your last chance to see two art exhibitions, or if you’re looking for family friendly workshops or a ladies’ night, we’ve got you covered. But if you want to party, party, party, you can even do that on Christmas Day. Here’s our list of 13 things to do in the festive holidays.

1. Christmas concerts

Perfect to get you into the festive mood, the Luxembourg Conservatoire will be holding a Christmas Brass Concert on 21 December. Tickets are free but you must reserve a space. The Philharmonie Christmas concert on the same date is fully booked, but there are seats available for the winter spectacle for children on 18 December. There will be traditional carols at the Notre Dame Cathedral (and the restored organ has returned too), on 18 December at 16.00.

Voices International invite you to enjoy the Sound of Christmas at concerts in Esch-sur-Alzette (17 December) and Bridel (18 December), whilst The Christmas Tree Singers will give a concert on 18 December at 17.00 at the cultural centre in Helmdange. If you don't have time to catch a concert before the big day, then the Singing Ladies of Mondercange will be performing at the local cultural centre on 26 December.

2. Glühwein on 24 & 25 December

You can grab a gluhwein at the Winter Moments market in Mamer on Christmas Day Photo: Jonas Walzberg/dpa/dpa-tmn

The city markets might be closed 24 and 25 December, but if you haven’t had your fill of glühwein (or you have family visiting) you can head to Mamer for Winter Moments, where the inline skating rink, and food and drink chalets are open on 24-25, and 31 December, and on 1 January from 14.00 to 18.00.

At Hesper Park, the Wanterflair has a Christmas apero on 24 December from 14.00 to 19.00, a chalet party on the evening of 30 December and an après ski night on 8 January.

For something a bit magical with a jazz band amidst lanterns, try the winter lights at Beckerich Mill on 23 December from 18.00 to 22.00.

And if you still haven’t bought your loved ones a gift, head to the alternative Jingle Mingle Xmas market at Rotondes 17-18 December to pick up handicrafts and prints from talented local designers, and stay for the afterparty on Saturday night.

You can find out more in our article on Christmas markets across the Grand Duchy.

3. Dance at the Paris Ball

Fancy joining the Bal de Paris (Paris Ball)? The Grand Théâtre has an immersive virtual reality show, choreographed by Franco-Spanish Blanca Li, as a unique experience to try this festive holiday. This show was awarded the Lion for Best VR Experience at the 78th Venice International Film Festival, and has been staged in Paris and London.

Audiences must book a time slot from 28 December to 7 January, to be taken into the dreamlike world of the ball, with professional dancers. You can choose just to watch, or participate, and the virtual reality will be equipped with sensors. There are 10 shows a day starting at 11.00 with the last one at 21.45. Each show lasts 1 hour and 15 minutes (with 35 minutes of virtual reality), and can accommodate up to 40 people, so 400 people in one day. On New Year’s Eve the performances will be augmented with a buffet dinner and a DJ. The minimum age is 14 years.

4. Last chance to see these art exhibitions

You have until 8 January to check out the colourful We are Women portraits by Gilliane Warzée on exhibition at Am Tunnel in the city which is open weekdays and Sundays, but not 24-26 December and 1 January.

It’s also your last chance to see the paintings and sculptures of Bruce Clarke in the exhibition ECCE HOMO at the National Museum of Resistance and Human Rights, which finishes on 30 December. Themes such as the consequences of war, crimes against humanity, and deportation are linked to forced displacement and migration, but also our intrinsic physical and mental resilience. You can visit Tuesday to Sunday from 10.00 to 18.00 apart from 24 and 25 December.

5. City tour or winter walk

Discover the city and old town on a two-hour walking and wine tasting tour starting at Place de la Constitution and ending with a view of the fortress walls. Tours take place on most days from 27 December at 14.00 and 16.30.

If you just fancy a marvel at nature, check out our article on winter walks – and the chance to see frozen waterfalls (weather permitting) and winter landscapes.

6. Dine in the pitch dark

The fairly newish Dans le Noir restaurant, part of the Kirchberg Novotel, invites you to dine in complete darkness, and use your senses to enjoy the taste and texture of a seasonal set menu (there is one also for children). You’ll be waited on by visually impaired or partially sighted servers who know their way to your table in darkness. A unique dining experience, you can book a slot on 20-23 December or from 5 January.

7. An installation of hammocks and tunnels for toddlers

Knuet is part of the Christmas line-up at Rotondes, and invites toddlers, from 27-29 December, to be carried away by three artists – a musician, a visual artist and a dancer, through a kinetic and sound installation of caves, tunnels, hammocks and cradles, creating a fascinating world of knots and braids.

Older children can enjoy Tout/Rien (28-29 December) a wordless performance by Alexis Rouvre and his simple circus objects – a chain, stone, and knitting, which he uses to stretch time. Suitable for ages seven years and up.

8. Animals in the forest children’s performance

The Grand Théâtre is staging All the animals in the forest by Anne Simon and her team, who will transport you to a magic forest with dancers choreographed by Elisabeth Schilling and music from Pascal Schumacher, performed on 18 and 21 December.

9. Rap and recycling at Konschtal Esch

Konschtal Esch has storytelling from artist Deimantas Narkevičius telling personal narratives based on archives. Children aged 6-12 years can learn how to draw and create a flipbook from archive images to create the illusion of movement. It’s free, and you can register here for sessions on 18 and 29 December.

If you prefer, they have sessions creating from recycled materials and objects using a collage technique, on 22 December and 6 January 14.00 to 18.00, for families with children aged 6 years or more, with no booking required.

Teens might enjoy the rap an artwork workshop on 20 December or 10 January, led by regional rap and improvisation stars Lobo EL & Cotchei. You can work on writing individual or collective texts, rap construct, and the self confidence to perform, inspired by the video installations of Narkevičius.

10. Ladies’ cinema night with Whitney

The CNA and CineStarlight are hosting a Ladies Night avant-premiere of I Wanna Dance with Somebody on 20 December, a heart-breaking celebration of the life and music of Whitney Houston, with food served at 19.00 and the screening at 20.00. Check out the Luxembourg Times cinema listings and reviews here, for what’s on the big screen over the festive holidays.

11. Try Disc Golf

Ever tried disc golf? Anyone curious can discover it at the Disc Golf Club Luxembourg in Dudelange, where there will be taster sessions for families, couples or singles on 18 and 25 December, and 1 and 8 January (and throughout the year if you miss your chance over the festive holidays). What is it? Take a look at the video below:

12. Party on Christmas day

That’s right, the 25 December doesn’t have to finish with a doze on the sofa. Get on your glad rags and head to Ho!Ho!Ho! at De Gudde Wellen, White Christmas at Rocas or Hitchmas with L-FLX.

If you can’t wait and you’ve tuned up your vocals, head to Schräinerei where Sonotron and 1535 Creative Hub have organised a Choraoke Christmas edition on 21 December, with the backing of a live band.

13. Say goodbye to Esch2022

As it says goodbye to being one of three European Capitals of Culture, Esch2022 invites you to it's closing celebration - Rewind-Play-Forward on 22 December from 17.30 until 03.00 at Rockhal in Luxembourg and L'Arche in France. Rewind will replay the sounds and colours of Esch2022, and Play some of the outstanding performances, whilst Forward looks at the legacy this cultural honour will bring to the region in the future. You can view the programme and reserve a free ticket here.

As an alternative, Richtung 22 is hosting an Esch2022 Funeral Party on 28 December at Batiment 4, which kicks off at 18.00. There’ll be a review of the year, the premier of a new short film Esch A Flamen, and DJs will play until 03.00. It's also a Safer Night event.

