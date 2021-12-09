Pirate Productions' first performance in two years brings together songs, sketches, stories and, of course, a pantomime dame

Pirate Productions' first performance in two years brings together songs, sketches, stories and, of course, a pantomime dame

Two years since Pirate Productions staged “Melusina the Pantomime” at Kinneksbond, the amateur dramatic troupe are back again with a mix of songs, sketches, stories and a mini-pantomime to warm you with a little Christmas spirit.

Staged at the intimate Merl Cultural Centre, where the audience sits at decorated tables and can order a drink, “We need a little Christmas” definitely leaves you feeling upbeat and ready for the forthcoming festive season.

The show has several traditional carols but also great versions of some of those Christmas tunes we know and love.

Jennie Kenton, asks Santa Baby to bring her a duplex Photo: Pirate Productions

Opening with the song of the show’s title, the women on the stage stay to deliver a funny version of “The twelve days of Christmas”, in which the recipient of all the birds, maids, dancing women, leaping lords, pipers and drummers writes thank you letters that get increasingly agitated and annoyed.

Younger children will enjoy the stories. In the first act, Chris Mitchell -- who should make a living reading audio books her voice is so velvety -- reads “Santa’s early Christmas”. In the second act, we’re treated to Raymond Brigg’s “The Snowman”, read by David Mittel with a nice little dance performance of snowmen, plus a beautiful rendition of “Walking in the air” by Catriona Gillham.

The a capella voices of the full troupe give many songs a magical feel, in particular “The Boar’s Head Carol”. The trio of women who deliver a medley of Christmas songs are also a little reminiscent of the Andrews Sisters from the 1930s and '40s.

Pantomime is a hit with the kids

Whilst the show feels a little like a village hall Christmas pageant, that is part of its charm. For the schoolchildren watching with me, the highlight was undoubtedly the panto version of Good King Wenceslas, with its villains, hero, and the pantomime dame Olga played with gusto by Simon Taylor-Kielty. There was plenty of booing and audience participation.

A Romanian tale of gender equality Photo: Pirate Productions

Santa also makes an appearance, and adults will appreciate his role in the song “Santa Baby”, again rendered pitch perfect by Jennie Kenton. They’ll also have a giggle at the slapstick humour of the sketch “Dinner for One”. The evening also includes a sketch about a group of Romanian boys getting ready to go carolling but not quite ready for the tactics of one younger sister, who wants to join the all-male singers.

There is literally something for everyone in this show, and it will leave you feeling light-hearted and ready to tackle whatever the season brings. Given that last year, faced with a semi-lockdown in which theatres and restaurants closed for the holiday period, it’s good that we can celebrate with an old-fashioned festive sing-along.

The shows are almost sold out (there are a few tickets left for tonight and Saturday night or for restricted seats). There will be evening performances on Thursday 9 to Saturday 11 December at 19.30, and matinees at the weekend at 15.00. Check availability here.

The Luxembourg Times has a new LinkedIn page, follow us here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.