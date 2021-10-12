What's on for Halloween

Club nights and karaoke for adults, spooky lantern walks, screaming or growling workshops for the family, and lantern carving for kids

A Luxembourg Ardennes tradition is to use lanterns with frightening faces carved from turnips or beets to scare away bad spirits

The Halloween season is upon us so if you fancy carving a d'Trauliicht lantern, making spooky sound effects, going to a screaming workshop, or just shaking your ghoul thang until the witching hour, here's a list of what's on, including family and kids activities.

Please note that many events are CovidCheck, with some offering rapid tests on site. Please check website details for exact entry requirements.

Cinema

Cinématique Luxembourg in the city has a double bill of Nightmare on Elm Street (films 3 and 4) on 31 October that finishes at midnight. Kinepolis Kirchberg and Belval have a triple bill the same evening, starting at 18.30 with Halloween Kills, followed by Last Night in Soho, and finishing with Antlers.

Cafe Club Ancien Cinema in Vianden will have a Halloween Openscreen night on 30 October, showing short films, including from amateur filmmakers who can submit their films for screening. Anyone wishing to screen their film should contact the venue here by 24 October. Transport will be provided in an old-timer bus departing from Glacis at 16.30. Openscreen will start at 18.00 followed by a discussion with the filmmakers. You can reserve seats to the night (and transport) by emailing info@openscreen.lu and you're encouraged to put on your halloween outfit for the event.

Workshops and events

Sonoskill’s Halloween at the Sonotron creative hub in Differdange has a day of workshops on 31 October in a free event from 10.30 to 22.00, open to all.

Kids can discover how movie sound effects are made, and apply sounds and noises to cartoons from the 1930s. Adults and children can produce sound effects for an old horror movie with only a guitar and pedalboard, and perhaps the most fun, the screaming workshop, which teaches you to scream with resonance or the growling one for children who want to grunt, scream and distort their voices. There’s also a drumming workshop and another to discover the creepy and dark soundscapes created by guitars and synths.

The evening finishes off with a Halloween set from DJ Cosmofab. You can register for events here.

Neimenster - open doors Halloween special runs from 30 to 31 October, with shows, exhibitions, concerts and youth activities. Adults will be bewitched by the musical programme on Saturday including Martha Da'ro, drawing on the unpublished compositions of Neimenster's associate artist Pol Belardi, and the magic Cabinet of curiosities. The Sunday line-up for children includes creepy facepainting, haunted cookies and scary pumpkins, plus a false orchestra.

Bars and nightclubs

M Club in Hollerich is hosting Malloween Ends on 31 October, kicking off at 22.00 and ending at 03.00, whilst Gotham has Dracula on the same night. Seller Stuff in Saeul has a Halloween after-work party on 29 October from 21.00 to 3.00, with DJs Kojeck and Raymond Delavega. Monster tunes and gruesome drinks are on offer at Crossfire at their Halloween party with Andrew Martin on 30 October. There's also a Halloween Punk Party on Sunday 31 October at Rock Solid in town, with tunes courtesy of DJ Ant.

DJ SveniDelux invites you to eat BBQ, drink mulled wine, and sample as much pumpkin soup as you can handle, at the MontChalet Halloween party at Dudelange on 31 October, starting at 18.00. The Palace in Hollerich has a themed evening on 30 October, Kizomba Halloween, with DJs Elton, Lass and Saber. Free Time Café and FC The Belval Belvaux invite you to celebrate Halloween with Cremant and a burger.

Head to Beim Renert in the city on 2 November to celebrate Dia de los Muertos with cocktails, tequila, tacos and a mariarchi band playing at 17.00. Eldoradio will be hosting a Dia de los Muertos-themed Halloween Party at Rives to Clausen on 31 October. There's a rock 'n' roll themed Halloween party at Parc Hotel Alvisse with a hot and cold buffet, disco and karaoke, plus a weekend-long party Paranormal Activity with music by Barata at the Lenox Club.

If you’re not here at the end of October, join the SwingLuxDay fundraiser for the Altrimenti on 6 November, for a late Halloween event to raise money for the cultural centre with dance workshops during the day and a swing music party in the evening featuring the Gramophoniacs.

Dogs

Dog lovers should check out the Halloween Agility course at Bettembourg on 30 October. It starts at 13.00 and costs €14 to enter.

Kids and family

A Luxembourg Ardennes tradition is to use lanterns with frightening faces carved from turnips or beets to scare away bad spirits and keep illness at bay from animals, by placing them near stables and barns. This year the Tourist Centre at Robbescheier will once again be carrying out D’Trauliichter days from 23 October to 5 November. Workshops also include making a Halloween character out of wood, using wool to make monsters, and creating a spooky ceramic magnet.

There will be donkey rides and other animations, but if you prefer to celebrate in the comfort of your own home, you can order a basket (to be collected) with a beet, branches and vegetables to decorate, a candle and a small jar of honey, plus instructions on how to make the lantern and the story of Trauliicht.

The nature house in Kockelsheuer invites families to a Halloween party on Saturday 30 October to try pumpkin soup and beetroot salad and turn the outsides into Trauliichter lanterns. You can subscribe up until 27 October at reservation@naturemwelt.lu and the workshop will be in English, French, Luxembourgish, and German.



Head to Larochette Youth Hostel for a spooky night on 31 October, including a 4km hike at nightfall around Larochette castle, listening to Luxembourgish legends plus some pumpkin carving, and snacks by the campfire. You must register in advance.

Head to Mullerthal for a Halloween Tour on 30 October from 15.00 to 19.00 (free for children under 12 years), with transport by bus from LuxExpo to the Amphitheatre Breechkaul. There will be a guided lantern tour organised by ORT Mullerthal. It's a Covid Check event and you can register at this email: erlebnis@bollig-tours.lu

Cinématique Luxembourg has films for kids including Julia Donaldson’s tale Room on a Broom. You can buy tickets here or on the door in cash 45 minutes before the screening. This is for children aged four years plus, but older children (from 9-10 years) might prefer the screening of Hocus Pocus about three witches played by Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy. Both screenings are on 31 October.

The Miyo family concept store in Strassen has two art and craft workshops for kids, one themed on Halloween and the other on Day of the Dead, both on 24 October and suitable for kids aged 6-12 years. There's a creative workshop at Piccolo Laboratoire in Merl run on the same date from 16.00 to 18.30 at their space at 28 Am Bongert in Merl.

For kids with lots of energy Ozone Trampoline Park has a Halloween evening on 31 October starting at 18.00. Come in fancy dress.

Children aged 7-12 years can join a floral Halloween workshop at Niederanven Kulturhaus led by Nadine Hahn, creating a floral composition around pumpkins and witches. It takes place on Saturday 30 October from 9.30 to 11.30, with more information here.

Navitours is once again hosting its Halloween Boat Party for children with a disco, games, painting and crafts, and Halloween muffins and pancakes on 31 October 14.00 to 17.00. There’s free entry for kids with costumes.

If you head to France, you can get stuck into the Halloween Rally at Thionville on 27 October from 10-12.00 and 13.30 to 18.30 (lasts one hour). The day before Halloween, a ghost visits the museum. All night he walks around the halls and admires the sculptures, greets the skeletons and handles the pottery and jewellery. But he left many items behind, and you, the detective must uncover the identity of the ghost. You can reserve a space at musees@marie-thionville.fr.

From 16-31 October Wednesdays to Sundays from 10.00 until closing you can help the witch’s cat Mira Belle. She spilt all of the potion ingredients whilst jumping on the shelf and now she must stock up on slugs, toad slime, nettles and mushrooms. Join her for a one hour treasure hunt at the Laquenexy Fruit Gardens. Mira Belle is also hosting tours of the garden at nightfall.

More information

You can get a full list of Halloween events for kids at What’s on for Kids Luxembourg here.

Click here to know more about the d’Trauliicht tradition, All Saints, All Souls and Saint Hubert’s Day.

