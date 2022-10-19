What’s On Halloween

Horror films, karaoke, drag and club nights for adults, and magic shows, cooking or pinata workshops and d’Trauliicht lantern carving for kids. What will you be doing for Halloween?

Horror films, karaoke, drag and club nights for adults, and magic shows, cooking or pinata workshops and d’Trauliicht lantern carving for kids. What will you be doing for Halloween?

D'Trauliicht beet lantern carving, or something a little scarier - how will you celebrate Halloween?

The haunting season is upon us, so it’s time to put on your costume and celebrate Halloween and Dia de los Meurtos. Our listings cover special cinema nights, kids activities, workshops, parties and boat rides, where to try lantern carving or buy a pumpkin. For adults, there's Halloween club and karaoke nights, afterwork and drag queen performances. We even cover the best of events in the greater region. It’s a long list this year!

Cinema

Cinémathèque is taking the witching hour very seriously this year with several cult and classic horror film screenings, including I know what you did last summer, The Exorcist, Re-animator, and, of course, Halloween. On the night, you can catch The Lost Weekend featuring 12 shorts, and Japanese film One cut of the dead. For children there'll be a screening of the Corpse Bride. You can find the full agenda and times here.

Head to Kinepolis Kirchberg or Belval if you are 16 years or over for a Halloween Marathon on 31 October, starting with The Invitation, followed by Prey for the Devil and ending with Liar. All films will be screened in their original version with French subtitles.

The Ancien Cinéma in Vianden has an Openscreen Classic Halloween night on 30 October from 18.00 to 20.00, showing short films, including those from amateur filmmakers. If you have a short film of 20 minutes or less, you can submit it by contacting info@openscreen.lu up to 24 October. For sustainable travel, the café’s old timer bus will leave Glacis car park at 16.30 and make the return trip to Vianden around the screenings free of charge.

As part of the Italian Film Festival, KultuFabrik will be hosting two classic horror thrillers by Dario Argento, The Shivers of Anguish and Darkness, followed by cocktails and a DJ set at its Ratelach bistro.

Kids events

Beet and pumpkin carving

From 22 October to 2 November, you can head to Robbesscheier to do a little traditional beet carving and make a d’Trauliichter or lantern. You can even stay overnight at the centre or tuck into a meal including pumpkin soup. There’ll also be wool, ceramic, baking and candle-making workshops.

If you’re based in the south, then the educational farm A-Schmatten at Schuttrange also has d’Trauliicht Brennen with beet lantern carving, stories, games and entertainment on 3 November from 15.00.

Carve a scary face into a beet to make a d'Trauliichter at several workshops Photo: Tiago Rodrigues

The Rural Museum in Peppange has a workshop for kids aged 6-14 years to make their own spooky pumpkins on 27 October at 14.00, whilst the Musée A Possen in Bech-Kleinmacher has a workshops on 29 and 30 October at 14.00 for children aged 6-12 years to make beet lanterns and cook soup.

To find out more about the d’Trauliicht tradition, read our article on this and All Saints Day.

Want to pick your own pumpkin? Several farms across Luxembourg are selling them, but if you want to hand pick them, try Lill Haff in Keispelt . For a vast selection, Hanh in Roodt has a good choice.

Boat rides, festivals, workshops and night hikes

Neimënster Cultural Centre has a spooktacular day of performances and workshops when it opens its doors on 30 October. Watch shadow play, where the performer turns his hands into characters and animals, and catch the energy and dazzle of hip-hop mixed with classical and other dances from around the world. There’s also a magic theatre incorporating a room of curiosities.

Get into costume for the spooktacular open doors at Neimënster Photo: LW Archives

You can try out scary face painting and then take your photo in the mobile booth, or try your hand at decorating haunted cupcakes, making masks, or creating creepy puppets. There’s a sound installation using sewing machines and hairdryers as instruments, and there’ll be screenings of spooky animated films. You can book your tickets here – and for larger families the third child is free.

Navitours will once again be hosting its Halloween Boat Party on 31 October (the boat departs from Remich at 14.00) with an afternoon of on-board spooky games, face painting, handicrafts and a kids’ disco, plus scary muffins and other treats to eat.

There’s a Halloween party for children aged 5-12 years at Mawaka Kids Cooking School on 23 October organised in conjunction with Travelmatkanner, which in addition to cooking will include face painting and a pumpkin and craft workshop. You must reserve a spot. In the morning, kids can join a separate spooky pinata workshop to make a ghost or pumpkin filled with sweets.

Children aged 7-12 years can join a floral Halloween workshop at Niederanven Kulturhaus lead by Nadine Hahn, where they’ll create a beautiful floral composition around the theme of pumpkins and witches on Sunday 30 October from 9.30 to 11.30. Il etait une fois has a craft workshop and stories on 26 October at 16.30 with a Halloween theme.

Join a cornet, trumpet and trombone player at the Philharmonie on 29 October at 17.00 (children aged 6-10 years), for a Halloween adventure entitled “The labyrinth is haunted”.

If you’re kids are full of energy they can burn it off amidst the spooking atmosphere created at Ozone trampoline park at Foetz, whose Halloween party is on 31 October from 18.00. Indoor playground Yoyo’s is on the same night at 18.00 and ZigZag's is during the day from 10.00 until 18.00.

Check your local commune for kid's Halloween parties and local events Photo: LW Archives

Sadly sold out (but you can put yourself on the waiting list) is the Halloween night walk organised by Beaufort Youth Hostel – a 4km night hike, which also includes pumpkin carving, and bread baking, plus a warm bowl of pumpkin soup by the campfire.

The British Ladies Club has a Children’s Halloween party on 22 October from 14.00, whilst the Danish Church is celebrating Halloween on 23 October at 11.00.

Check your local commune website to find out if they are organising a Halloween children’s party. Here are the details for the ones in Junglinster, and Wiltz.

And if you’re child has a food allergy, the Luxembourg Allergy Network has organised a special Halloween party at Schuttrange, where you won’t have to worry if the food and treats are safe. It’s on 23 October from 14.00, with details here.

In the greater region

For a full-on Halloween experience head to Durbuy and the Mysterious Forest, and a family-friendly spectacle, including a haunted house, scary animations in the dark, a labyrinth and a macabre hospital clinic. As you walk the 2km through the wood, you’ll encounter mysterious creatures and a strange universe.

Head to the Laquenexy Fruit Gardens near Metz from 7 to 31 October from Wednesday to Sunday to help the witch’s cat Mira Belle. She’s spilt all the potion ingredients and now she must stock up on slugs, toad slime, nettles and mushrooms. You can join her on a treasure hunt from 10.00 until the gardens close at dusk.

Cattenom (scary enough in its own right) has a Tim Burton-esque show of tales and music with a cellist and accordion player entitled Halloween Strange Tales, on 27 October at 18.00. Not far across the border in Hagen, you can watch a fire show, take part in a candy harvest, and spend the evening at the haunted town hall electing the most scary monster on Sunday 30 October.

Head to Chateau de Preisch for two weekends of a haunted atmosphere. On 22 October it hosts Night of the Castles where you can journey back in time through the rooms of the castle, reading old letters found in the attic on a guided tour, followed by mulled wine and pizza from 18.00 to 22.30. Alternatively join the Halloween haunted evening on 30 October where a terrifying programme awaits, including obscured trails, a haunted labyrinth, and plenty of sweets, from 14.00 to 18.00 (not recommended for those younger than 7 years old).

Never fear, even on Halloween, if your children are too young for some of these activities, they can head to the Hydrion centre on 29 October for Halloween activities from 13.00, including face painting, mysterious tales from the Baron, acrobatics, and Freya the witch with her laboratory of black magic. Kids will also get sweets, a Halloween cocktail and some bewitched Dracula cake. You must reserve a free space though.

Bars and nightclubs

Sëller Stuff in Saeul has a Halloween after-work party on 28 October from 21.00 to 3.00, whilst on 29 October Crossfire has their Halloween Party with scary drinks, fun food and costumes. Cloche d’Or has an afterwork Halloween night featuring Max the magician on 27 October.

Pubcrawl Luxembourg's Halloween tour on 31 October will take in 5 bars and nightclubs Photo: LW Archives

Rock Solid has a Halloween Quiz on all things rock music on 26 October, and they're also on the list for Pubcrawl Luxembourg’s Halloween tour on 31 October, which starts at the Shamrock pub Hamilius, then takes in Rock Solid, Rocas, Bar:Bar and finishes in Apoteca club where you can shake your ghoul thing until the wee hours. Free shots offered at most of the stop offs.

Irish pub Eirelux is hosting a Halloween Karaoke night on 27 October where you can belt out Bad Moon Rising, Thriller or Ghostbusters with friends. Luxicals is also hosting a Halloween Karaoke night at Forum Geesseknappchen on 31 October at 20.00.

The Free Time Café and FC The Belval Belvaux invite you to celebrate Halloween with a burger and bubbly on 29 October. Salsa-dancing vampires should head to the Halloween evening and Bachata workshop at Café de l’Arret.

There’s a Halloween Weekend at Baschleiden when LandWirtschaft bar and Le Rustica get together on 29-30 October to offer you cocktails and dishes in the spooky atmosphere of a 181 year old house. Pissenger Hut in Reckange has its Halloween party on 31 October starting at 22.00.

Gotham kicks off its Halloween weekend on Friday 28 October, finishing off with Contaminated Halloween on 31 October, whilst Rocas hosts Bloodmoon on 31 October, metamorphosising it’s traditional venue into a haunted house – dress code: horror. Head to rue de Hollerich for Halloween Kill the Popstars hosted by DJ Vegim, also on 31 October.

Melusina has DJ Dama and Gravagerz plus Bazooka Brooze live for The Massacre on 31 October. Artisan beer brewer's Satori Halloween Rave is on 29 October. Afrobeach has organised Afroween – Halloween is Afro, a party on 31 October at Kinepolis Kirchberg. Hallowkween 2.0 costume party and drag show takes place on 29 October from 20.00 to 2.00 at Tube Bar, with a performance from Luxembourg’s legendary drag artist, Medusa Venom.

Day of the dead at Rives de Clausen Photo: LW Archives

If you prefer to celebrate Dia de los Muertos get yourself down to Rives de Clausen and join Eldoradio, Shamrock Pub Clausen, Jakob’s House, Grizzly and other bars and restaurants on 31 October, starting at 16.00.

If you’re not into blood and gore, then the Altimentri has a Swing Night on 31 October, hopefully featuring the Gramophoniacs as it did last year.

The Luxembourg Times has a new mobile app, download here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.