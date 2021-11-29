Where to go on Boxing Day

If you think you might want get out the house for a few hours on St Stephen’s Day, 26 December, here are a few ideas of where to go and what to do

Whilst it’s nice to stay inside, warm and cosy for the festive weekend, if you feel you’ve been cooped up too long, or just want a few hours out of the house, here are a few suggestions for places open on 26 December.

Mudam or Villa Vauban

Head to Mudam on Boxing day for a tour in English at 11.00 or a chance to catch a series of 26 time-capsule videos where 27 people from different backgrounds talk about 26 words, creating a video alphabet from A for ailleurs (elsewhere) to Z for zesummen (together), painting an interesting portrait of Luxembourgish society. The video exhibition will be on show from 10.00 to 15.00, and visitors can share their thoughts, and perceptions via words and drawings.

Alternatively head to the Villa Vauban and the temporary exhibition entitled Summer of 69, featuring painter and feminist Berthe Lutgen, and painter and screen designer Michel Daleiden (aka Misch Da Leiden). Both were members of the artist collective Arbeitsgruppe Kunst, which in 1969 organised a cooperative exhibition of contemporary art, nicknamed Initiative 69. It sought to rid itself of the shackles of the School of Paris, which dominated Luxembourg.

The exhibition documents the artistic actions of this protest movement plus selected works from both artists. The gallery has even put together a 1960s soundtrack to listen to whilst you wander through the exhibition.

Bastogne War Museum – Belgium

Possibly a bit sobering, but nevertheless a good reminder of how hard life has been in this region during some winters, a visit to this museum is well worth the effort. The drive up, if you don’t go via the motorway, passes by some beautiful scenery.

Travel back in time to a winter in WW2 Photo: LW Archives

Work your way through the multi-media installations and exhibitions, and listen to people’s personal testimonials of life during the Second World War, including an audio guide giving the viewpoints of a Belgian school child and a teacher, a German soldier and an American soldier.

The museum is not open on 25 December or 1 January, but you can visit it on Boxing Day 9.30 to 18.00 (last entry 16.00). Family entry (2 adults and two kids) costs €42 whilst senior citizens (over 65 years) pay €13. There are also reduced mobility parking spaces close to the museum.

Spot birds and feed animals

The lovely (and free) animal park at the top of Esch-sur-Alzette’s Gaalgebierg is filled with deer of all sizes, sheep, goats, rabbits, chickens, Highland cows and timid racoons. It is a great place to stroll and feed the animals. Bags of fodder are provided behind the flaps of the hen-house-come-slide or inside the office a little further down. You can park nearby opposite the camp site or further down the hill, walking up through the forest.

A rare little bittern looking for its next meal at Haff Reimich Photo: Raymond Gloden

Alternatively take a stroll on one of several discovery trails at Remerschen including the 4.6km Haff Réimech route, which takes you through the wetlands and ponds for a bit of bird spotting.

Winterlights, music and skating

Go to the city for the Christmas markets and winterlights open from 11.00 to 22.00 on 26 December, plus a chance to skate on the 800sqm ice rink in Kinnekswiss park, and fill up on tasty snacks, listening to the tunes of DJ Dee from 18.00 to 21.00. You can catch music from Electric Blue Night 17.00 to 18.30.

If you live near or in Mamer, head to Parc Brill which has a snow area and the chance to ski or toboggan (and ice skate). It's open on 24-26 December 14.00 to 18.00 (and other days) with a 50m ramp, it's free for a maximum of 30 minutes at a time. Opening 17 December and until 2 January. More details can be found here.

