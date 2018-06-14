Where to watch the World Cup with a beer

Where can you grab a beer and watch the World Cup, which kicks off with Qatar versus Ecuador, 20 November

Where can you grab a beer and watch the World Cup, which kicks off with Qatar versus Ecuador, 20 November

Despite controversy over Qatar hosting the World Cup, the action kicks off on Sunday 20 November with the host country versus Ecuador at 17.00, and finishes on 18 December when the final will take place at Lusail Stadium.

Normally hosted off-season in Europe, the timing is due to the hotter temperatures in Qatar, which means that the run up to the festive season will also see many millions watching their home teams on the big (or small) screen. So where can you grab a beer and catch the stadium action?

In the city

Oscars (Grund) and Oscars Diner (rue de Strasbourg)

Irish poet Oscar Wilde was more a fan of boxing than football, but that doesn’t mean Oscars won’t be screening FIFA World Cup games. Sports fans can also try sister Oscar’s Diner, a sports bar in the Gare district which offers burgers, and live sport on several big screens. The bar also has pool, billiards and darts.

Kyosk may be closed for winter, but you can head to the Backyard to catch all the football you can manage, in this lush garden setting on route d'Esch (weather permitting, check their Facebook page). Grab a deck chair or a sofa, and tuck into some warming raclette with your beer. There is inside seating too.

If you know you'll be singing football chants into the night but you still need to catch the train home, then rue Dicks is the perfect soccer destination. Whether it's Goose IPA or Guinness, Crossfire (the Nordic sports bar) can accommodate you and throw in a burger or Norwegian smoked salmon club sandwich to boot. A few doors down The White Rose Pub has a selection of local and international beer and has a TV screen showing the matches.

The Game Sports bar and steakhouse at Kinepolis Kirchberg

Would it be wicked to pack the kids off to a matinee and catch a game? Of course not, that’s exactly what The Game Sports Bar was made for. Multiple screens discreetly hanging from the ceiling so that all tables get a view, means you can enjoy a match while tucking into an Argentinean steak or some slow cooked ribs. There is literally beer on tap, but if you need a little post-match celebration, there are some fairly swanky cocktails to be had.

Snooze sports bars in Luxembourg City and Belval

Four screens in town and three screens at their Belval location, make both Snooze bars a good place to go if you want to be in the midst of all the action. The two young Luxembourgish entrepreneurs that opened these bars also know that essential match viewing involves a good selection of beer and have a very comprehensive range of bottled beers including Bud, Corona, and Grimbergen, cider, and draft Diekirch, Franziskaner and Leffe, plus sharing pitchers.

They also offer a few alcohol free beers and you can grab a beef, chicken, fish or veggie burger if you’re planning on staying for more than one match.

Open from 17.00 on weekdays and 13.00 at weekends, The Britannia is the place to come for a pint of Boddingtons bitter or Strongbow cider whilst you watch the game. It also serves draft Guinness and Kilkenny, Hoegaarden and Diekirch.

If you're on the other side in Grund, then the picturesque Scott's Pub has a big screen showing all the matches. It's had quite a makeover in the past few years, and the first floor is now a more upmarket restaurant, but you can still get a burger and a pint on the ground floor or try out local craft beer, non-alcoholic ones, and cocktails. Opening hours are listed here.

This brood of long-established Irish bars will be showing matches and inviting all nationalities to join them in a glass of Guinness or a pint of Kilkennys. If you’re catching a Friday match, you can sample the fresh fish and chips at Eirelux, and on Saturdays, The Black Stuff hosts the popular food truck Celtic Fish & Chips. If you want a lively atmosphere then head to the Shamrock Pub in Clausen (there is also another in the city but the one in Clausen has pool and a darts board too).

The Tube Bar – Luxembourg City

Regularly showing sports events from boxing to rugby The Tube Bar is a good spot in town to catch a match. In addition to a selection of draft beer including Battin, Bofferding and Guinness, you can try out their winter homemade spiced apple cider, spiked with Patron Anejo tequila.

Urban – Luxembourg City and Belval

"Nibble and Munch" your way through zucchini fries or some loaded fries with a bottle of locally-brewed Twisted Cat, if a penalty shoot out gets too tense. These popular bars can get busy so book your table in advance on their website.

Downtown Cafe – Luxembourg City

Open from nine in the morning, this central cafe with its comfy brown leather armchairs regularly screens matches live. Bagels and burgers are on offer.

Outside the city

The Base Bar - Kockelscheuer

With a swanky interior, open Monday to Saturday, this is the place to share a tapas while you watch a game, or order a burger, steak or grilled prawns. It's a large venue, but you can book a table in advance. There's plenty of parking too.

Seven Lounge Bar - Bertrange

In the heart of Bertrange with a big screen over the bar and another on the wall, this is the ideal place to catch a World Cup match. It also has a pool/billiards table and there is a kids play park opposite if you have your family in tow. Charcuterie and cheese platters can soak up the beer or they sometimes enlist the services of a food truck.

Infinity Lounge - Strassen

Grab some pizza, pasta, a burger and a cocktail and settle in for a night of footie. Inifinity also offers shisha in numerous flavours, including pina colada, sourced from Turkey, Dubai, Paraquay and Germany.

Winter Moments, the Christmas market in the commune of Mamer at Parc Brill will feature a sports bar (from 25 November) showing World Cup matches. You can grab some traditional market fare including gromperekichelcher, and gluhwein, or a beer, and the kids can keep busy with various animations and an inline skating track.

Rhino Sports Bar - Clervaux

Open Monday to Saturday, with a selection of 50 beers and some apparently amazing cocktails, you can catch a match and tuck into a cheese and meat platter, some bitterballs (croquettes), or squid tempura.

The Luxembourg Times has a new mobile app, download here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.