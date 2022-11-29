Winning trio to play traditional Irish music in Luxembourg

Comhaltas Luxembourg invites you to a night of traditional Irish music from the All-Ireland Fleadh winning group

Winning trio Oisín Bradley on concertina, Aoibhín Morgan on the fiddle and Lucia Morgan on the flute will play the cultural centre Cessange on 10 December

A trio which won the All-Ireland Fleadh - an Irish music competition that draws competitors from around the world - will be playing in Luxembourg in December in an evening of traditional Irish music on the concertina, fiddle and flute.

There are several preliminary rounds for the Fleadh (pronounced flah) and the final attracts a huge crowd of spectators to the festival, which usually takes place in a different town or city in Ireland each year.

The winning trio from County Down, comprising three young musicians - Oisín Bradley on concertina, Aoibhín Morgan on the fiddle and Lucia Morgan on the flute - will play at the cultural centre in Cessange on Saturday 10 December.

Winners of the prestigious All-Ireland Fleadh Photo: Comhaltas Luxembourg

Hailing from Warrenpoint, all three started playing traditional Irish music from as early as six years old and although still university students they have performed at venues throughout Ireland, in the USA and St Petersburg in Russia.

As part of the visit there will be workshops for fiddle, flute and concertina on Saturday afternoon prior to the concert. The workshops and the concert will take place at the cultural centre located on rue St Joseph in Cessange.

Comhaltas promotes Irish culture

Comhaltas Luxembourg is organising the concert. Set up in 1981, Comhaltas Luxembourg is a club dedicated to the promotion of Irish music, dance, and culture. It arranges dance classes and traditional music sessions that are open to everyone. For several years prior to the pandemic, it also organised an Irish music summer school for children, which it hopes to start again next year.

On 20 January 2023 accordionist David Munnelly and guitarist Shane McGowan will be playing at Neimënster Abbey. Comhaltas will also be holding a Ceili at the cultural centre in Hollerich on 18 March to mark St Patrick’s Day. In the afternoon there will be a children’s Ceili. You can find a list of events organised by Comhaltas here.

A growing population in Luxembourg

There were 2,369 Irish nationals living in Luxembourg as at January this year, a sizeable increase on the 1,604 residents in 2015. The Embassy of Ireland in Luxembourg often hosts cultural events and runs an emigrant support programme for overseas residents and the global Irish network, which promotes economic, commercial, and cultural ties.

Luxembourg is now one of 90 GAA clubs on the continent Photo: Guy Jallay

Cumann Gaelach Lucsamburg, organises events and activities around the Irish language and culture in Luxembourg while the Luxembourg GAA has women's, men’s and youth teams for Gaelic football, hurling and camogie, that regularly play against teams in neighbouring countries in the greater region. The GAA also run Club na nÓg on Sunday afternoons at Stade Michel Wagner in Weimerskirch for children of all nationalities to learn hurling and Gaelic football in the warmer months.

The Irish Club of Luxembourg organises events and is involved in the British Irish Film Festival.

More places to catch Irish and Celtic music

Celebrating Celtic music in all its forms the Zeltik festival will take place in Dudelange and the capital in 2023. During the year Zeltik also organises other sessions and social clubs featuring live performances.

You can catch live music from Irish bands at EireLux Irish pub and restaurant, and The Black Stuff as well as sample Guinness or some Irish whiskey.

You can find more Irish bars in our list for St Patrick's Day celebrations published earlier this year.

