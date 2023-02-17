13th Luxembourg city film fest to launch in March

From 2 to 12 March, Kinepolis Kirchberg, Ciné Utopia and Cinémathèque will host a total of 265 screenings showcasing documentaries, films that have made the rounds in the festival circuit and various Luxembourgish productions.

And that is not to mention the host of guest speakers and special events on offer over the ten-day event. Since its inception in 2012, Luxembourg City Film Festival has highlighted up-and-coming directors and productions.

As part of the competition, the Grand Prix by Orange offers a €10,000 prize for the feature film winner, the Documentary Award by BGL BNP Paribas offers €5,000 for documentaries, and €2,000 are reserved for the winner of the Youth Prize by Kinepolis. Suffice it to say that the stakes are high for all involved - and that the films shown will all be worth watching.

Foto: Patrick Bresnan / Studio Michel Welfringer

There is a metric tonne of movies on offer this year, making the Luxfilmfest website’s search tool a boon. Besides more ‘conventional’ categories like crime thrillers, documentaries and films sorted by appropriate age brackets, the organisers have also taken great care to keep their selection varied.

Of particular interest is the ‘Late Night Bizarre by Kinepolis’ category, a hand-picked selection of genre films. Whether horror films or flicks that dabble in the fantastical, the cinema will offer a varied palette.

Better yet, you can filter movies as ‘Made In/With Luxembourg’ to show films with that Grand Ducal flair. Keep an eye out for Date Night by Luxembourgish director Gintarė Parulytė following a French woman and Irish man in their 50s meeting for the first time - only to discover that they are not total strangers to one another.

Romain Gierenz’ De Läschte Pabeier might also pique interest as a short and reflective piece about a living, breathing paper bag symbolising a deeper sense of powerlessness.

But besides being a vehicle for otherwise hard-to-find films (whether local or international), there will also be bigger productions on offer. As an official participant in the wider film festival circuit, the Luxembourg City Film Festival will also host independent and more underground films that would not necessarily hit Luxembourgish cinemas.

Zach Braff, one-time quirky hospital intern on Scrubs and director of indie hit Garden State, will be showing off his latest film, A Good Person (starring Florence Pugh and Morgan Freeman) about a young woman whose involvement in a fatal accident flips her life upside down.

Then there’s Vasilis Katsoupis’ Inside, a psychological thriller about a would-be cat burglar becoming trapped in an art collector’s penthouse full of priceless art. This one stars Willem Dafoe as a locked-in robber whose mind slowly comes undone.

