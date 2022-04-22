A compelling watch - lose yourself in The Lost City

Sandra Bullock and Daniel Radcliffe at the UK premiere of "The Lost City" at Cineworld Leicester Square in London in March

Directed by the Nee brothers, The Lost City is both dramatically fun and self-aware enough to make millions this quarter. It’s over-the-top and self-aware in equal parts so that it doesn’t feel stupid, and at no point does it let up - although a little of its witty edge is lost in the later acts.

Still, it’s just clever enough to not be trite, high-octane enough to not be boring, and star-studded enough to give it that blockbuster feel.

Reclusive novelist Loretta Sage (Sandra Bullock) finds herself kidnapped by the eccentric and twisted billionaire Abigail Fairfax (Daniel Radcliffe), a fan of her series of archaeology-themed romance novels.

From her latest book he’s pieced together the location of an ancient lost city on an island in the Atlantic, and it’s up to Alan Caprison, who models for Loretta’s book covers, to save her.

Hijinx inevitably ensue and the line between steamy romantic novel and real danger blur. Of course, Alan isn’t quite as dashing as his fictional counterpart Dash - whom he represents on the covers of Loretta’s novels - but with a little heart and a lot of dumb-guy energy, the two discover new meaning to life (and each other!).

This set up, whereby all the trope-heavy action is precluded by being mirrored in Loretta’s clichéd fiction, means that The Lost City can get a bit over the top without taking itself too seriously.

Comedic twists

Lost cities on volcanic islands, mad billionaire bad guys with gruff henchmen, and a lot of action really signal the ridiculousness of the plot and setting with a wink and a nod as the film presents itself as a saucy Indiana Jones-type story suddenly becoming real.

It's a witty way to indulge in rom-com stereotypes without overdoing its own formula – and really allows Tatum to add his own comedic twist. His dumb-but-hot guy schtick is perfect for this kind of film precisely because it’s all tongue-in-cheek; instead of being the macho hero, he’s borderline useless.

In moments where the film could easily fall back to fairly predictable, romantic beats, you get Channing Tatum instantly bringing the story back down to earth with bumbling charm. At least in the first half, that is.

The plot’s not really the point, though. Having pre-emptively set itself up as a parody of archaeological adventure movies, the film is given the freedom to poke fun at itself and allow Channing Tatum and Sandra Bullock to shine. The film seriously risked being unfunny in places, but thanks to Tatum especially, it keeps its own high-octane momentum up.

It mirrors many of the comedic beats in films like 21 Jump Street (and its sequel, 22 Jump Street), another genre parody starring Tatum. Twists on classic buddy cop movies, these were re-adjusted to suit twenty-first century audiences by injecting a dangerous dose of irony and self-awareness to avoid tropes in favour of clever subversion.

Slump in the final stages

However, it does lose a little of its edge towards the end as parody melts into melodrama. Things in The Lost City get real really quickly, and where in the first half either lead would have defused the dramatic tension with a one-liner or a bit of slapstick, in the second Tatum’s and Bullock’s comedic charms are left by the wayside. Parody is done away with in favour of precisely the kind of schmaltzy romance the film was satirising, and in the end there’s very little self-awareness left.

But the way this transition is set up still makes it palatable. The film essentially tracks Loretta’s fiction becoming reality – and thus amplifies the dreaminess which more conventional romantic comedies try to elicit. She’s a hermit with quite a bit of traumatic luggage by the start, and as such the adventure into which she’s swept becomes her fantasy ancient temple fantasy, specifically.

It’s a powerful process that can make a hero out of even the most useless Californian model (a kind of energy which Tatum captures so well) and makes for a compelling watch because, deep-down, it suggests that fiction need not necessarily be just hat.

It's refreshing to not have one’s eyes glaze over while watching a multi-million-dollar, action-heavy production when imbued with a little bit of cleverness. It won’t exactly win anything at Cannes, but again, that’s not the point.

It’s a Hollywood flick where everything more or less works – which ironically seems to be a rarer and rarer phenomenon. In a cinematic season loaded with a lot of pretty sub-par movies (see, for example, Fantastic Beasts 3 or Morbius), something like The Lost City sticks out more for not only not being bad, but being pretty good.

The Luxembourg Times has a new mobile app, download here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.