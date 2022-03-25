A darker, grittier Batman – but why the silly costume?

The Batman is darker even than Joker, but chafes against the requirements of a film based on a cartoon

The Batman is darker even than Joker, but chafes against the requirements of a film based on a cartoon

By Tomas Einarsson



Before seeing it, I suggested to a friend that The Batman was going to be the grittiest superhero film yet. We’d seen Joker together in 2019 and were shocked by just how dark Joaquin Phoenix’s take on Arthur Fleck was - and how well the film traced his transformation from comedian into the Clown Prince of Crime.

The film had shed its cartoonish skin to become an intense psychological thriller and an incisive comment on mental health.

Turned out, I was right. The Batman, directed by Matt Reeves and with Robert Pattinson in the main role, is a deeply dark and gloomy film. The primary villain, the Riddler, doesn’t rob banks or jewellery stores. He constructs elaborate traps for Batman that create scores of civilian casualties - regardless of whether they can actually be solved or not.



And he doesn’t wear a zany green suit covered in question marks, either. Paul Dano turns the Riddler into a lonely, disenfranchised young man with a twisted worldview and wicked creativity. A good detective story needs a tight plot, and writers Matt Reeves and Peter Craig deliver. The Riddler makes Batman question his role as a masked vigilante. With his puzzles, the Riddler turns the masked crusader into the lynchpin of his evil scheme. Only the world’s greatest detective can solve the riddles. Yet when he does, the hostage dies anyway.



The Batman doesn’t pull any atmospheric punches either, confidently wallowing in its own moodiness and indulging the audience with Gotham City’s dark and dingy streets. And yet it doesn’t overdo it; Robert Pattinson’s performance gives the ambience an intimate, human touch. The violence he witnesses on dark Gotham nights troubles him greatly, and the Riddler’s unfolding plot leaves Bruce Wayne disillusioned. As a result, the film can have a Nirvana song on its soundtrack without overstating its own grungy ambience.

Like many superhero flicks, the film sometimes chafes against its own formula. It tries to tread the fine line between rain-soaked detective story and superhero adventure complete with villains and costumes.

Phoenix’s Batman seems to draw much inspiration from David Fincher’s 1995 noir thriller Se7en: it’s gritty, surprisingly grisly, and it rains all the time. But where Brad Pitt’s and Morgan Freeman’s hard-boiled detectives seamlessly blend into the cityscape, The Batman also needs to reconcile the superhero genre’s insistence on over-the-top characters and costumes.

And that is not easy to do. The Penguin is made into a fairly realistic mobster type (unlike Danny DeVito’s insane, cartoonish version in Tim Burton’s Batman Returns), while the Riddler is re-imagined as a lonely, internet-borne Zodiac Killer with too much time on his hands and a deranged sense of humour. These characters have to be toned down immensely to fit in on the dark stage of Gotham City so as to not clash with the grimly bleak tone.



There’s a particularly poignant scene in which Batman enters a crime scene at the behest of his old pal, Commissioner Jim Gordon. The place is swarming with cops who deeply distrust Batman and call him a ‘freak’. While noteworthy in its own right as a questioning of Batman’s role as a vigilante, it is also a comment on the film itself: Batman sticks out of the moustachioed beat cop crowd in his over-the-top bat-suit. The film tries to make superheroes and villains dark and adult and were it not for Robert Pattinson’s performance and the carefully curated atmosphere, this balancing act might have been far harder to look past.

Nevertheless, one leaves the theatre thinking that perhaps there’s a better and more straight-forward detective noir film that doesn’t have its characters run around in comic book get-ups. If you’re in the mood for a dark and intense detective story with a superhero twist, this is still a genuinely gripping watch. A uniquely sombre atmosphere, carried by Robert Pattinson’s moody Bruce Wayne, makes The Batman a fresh addition to the superhero catalogue - provided you can bear the dark tone and the film’s compulsive need to try and ground Gotham’s cartoonish characters in a grim and violent reality. A must-watch for Marvel and DC enthusiasts, no doubt, and promising to those who don’t usually go for the film based on a comic book.

