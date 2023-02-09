The recent uptick in hard-boiled detective films has been a godsend. Following the Knives Out sequel, Glass Onion, and in the spirit of murky murder mysteries featuring characters with interesting accents comes The Pale Blue Eye, a gothically entertaining detective flick that is equal parts refreshing and flawed. For all the gloomy, Edgar Allan Poe-esque visions of occult murders and East Coast darkness, The Pale Blue Eye overindulges in a couple of crucial spots that could otherwise have propelled it to greatness.



It is October 1830 and things are terribly spooky at West Point Military Academy in New York. Snow blankets the landscape and cadets dressed in vaguely Napoleonic military dress mill about when news of a dead body, mutilated post-mortem, shocks recruits and top brass alike. Augustus Landor (played by a wizened Christian Bale), the archetypical retired detective with a drinking problem and a bad attitude, is contacted in order to figure out who killed one of the academy’s pupils - and why his heart was carved out after the fact.

Landor takes a liking to one of the academy’s more eccentric students, a certain Edgar Allan Poe. Harry Melling, known for playing the hero’s spoilt cousin Dudley Dursley in the Harry Potter series, seems to have shape-shifted for this role. Eerily similar to old pictures of the real-life writer, Melling’s Poe seems more than a little off-kilter. He regularly belts out verses of poetry and is wont to derail conversations towards the macabre.

Melling strikes a strong Poe in a brooding film punctuated by bursts of emotion and violence. The mystery at West Point deepens when more cadets (plus a couple of farmyard animals) wind up dead in the woods, all mutilated in some ritualistic way. Landor employs Poe as his inside man and mystery-solving assistant, making them a fun tag-team of jaded detective and flamboyantly morbid poet-soldier.

The deeply atmospheric mystery chugs along until the pair settle on a set of prime suspects. Poe, romantically inclined as he is, also settles on a love interest to whom he repeatedly declares his undying devotion. Along the way, The Pale Blue Eye doesn’t hesitate to give its ensemble cast a chance to shine in a particularly over-the-top, 1830s kind of way.

Lucy Boynton as Lea Marquis makes for an especially tortured young woman of high class and standards while her mother, Gillian Anderson’s Julia Marquis, is theatrical at every turn. Given the heightened drama throughout the film, it seems as though every character is allowed a moment of emotional outburst.

This is no doubt inspired by Poe's proclivity for literary overtures and unerring eye for the darkness inherent to love and romance. Love, in many of his gothic tales, goes hand in hand with loss. Romance, however sweet, is never far from turning into unbearable yearning, even guilt. Look no further than Sir Christopher Lee’s awe-inspiring reading of “The Raven”, for a potent example of Poe’s fiction - and gothic horror in general.

It is unfortunate then that The Pale Blue Eye, an otherwise generously gothic and Poe-esque murdery mystery, trips over its own ambitions at certain points. Some critics cite overacting and contrivances as hindering an otherwise juicy and occult yarn. The ending, in particular, rubbed many the wrong way. A twist within a twist, it can indeed strike one as a little over-the-top in an otherwise thematically dark film full of ritual murder and soaring emotions.

But these hangups, whatever film critics at The Guardian might say, are not so bad as to ruin The Pale Blue Eye. Rather than crucial missteps, the emphatic performances and twisted ending might rather count as overindulgences; attempts to apply just one more layer of (very dark) chocolate frosting onto an already overloaded cake.

The Pale Blue Eye has all the trappings of a tightly-wound murder mystery, complemented by its gothic look and feel which, far from being a gimmick, serves the film in all the right ways when it comes to deepening the mystery and keeping the story dark and brooding.

But the film certainly has its flaws. It feels just a tad long and it somehow never crosses Landor’s mind to name Poe as the prime suspect. Didn’t he find it strange that Poe would approach him at a crime scene out of the blue to declare that whoever killed this man must be a poet? Isn’t it stranger still when shortly thereafter Poe confides in Landor that he himself is a poet?

Either way, The Pale Blue Eye actually makes for a more-than-half-decent film that scratches a certain Poe-shaped itch many might not know they have. A deliciously dark yarn for the gloomiest winter months, it is also just much more fun to champion imperfect films than discredit them simply because they are a little too passionate about their subject material.





