An intimate look into New York’s 80s LGBTQI+ meetings

Cinématèque’s catalogue of classic and vintage films is always worth checking for hidden gems and films that you might otherwise never get to experience on the big screen. It doesn’t always matter whether they are your cup of tea: seeing detective flicks from the 1940s or corny horror movies with bad acting is an experience in itself.

But Paris is Burning, a 1990 documentary by Jennie Livingston, really underscores the value of keeping certain films on the big screen.

Filmed over six years among African American and Latino queer and transgender communities in New York in the 1980s, the film feels both supremely intimate and alienating at the same time.

Primarily concerned with ball culture – a underground LGBTQI+ subculture that originated in the Big Apple – the film follows members of the community and their opulent yet precarious scene.

Along the way, Paris is Burning pays special attention to the lifestyle and the vocabulary of its community members who in their own words explain terms such as ‘vogueing’, ‘shade’, ‘houses’ and ‘realness’.

Taboo, forbidden

The documentary, shot exclusively on 16mm film, often feels taboo, even forbidden. Interviewees candidly admit their own ostracisation and the hatred they faced from family and society; they’re seen being themselves in an alternate reality where they’re not oppressed for who they are.

The balls feel both extravagant and hush-hush. In this sense the footage feels like contraband smuggled from the past to the present where these beautiful and often deeply insightful people can live the lives they have been deprived of.

What’s striking about the grainy interviews of matriarchal heads of so-called houses (artificial families of queer and trans people who have been ostracised by their biological ones) and montages of elaborately staged balls are all their contradictions. These shows are both removed from society in the sense that they must happen clandestinely, while at the same time being mirrored reflections of said society.

“To be able to blend, that’s what realness is” perhaps best illustrates the beauty and tragedy of this in-between state. Passing as the opposite gender without suspicion and nailing the hair, fashion and general look of that gender is deemed to portray a sense of realness.

As one participant explains: “If you can pass the untrained eye (or even the trained eye), and not give away the fact that you’re gay, that’s when it’s realness”. This passage in the film is dubbed over performers who, for a moment, live the life of opulence and true freedom usually reserved for straight and white people.

Contradictions

But as Paris is Burning is a film wrought with contradictions, the genuine beauty of these balls proves a potent countermeasure to this painful note. For decades, ballrooms were the one place where queer and transgender people could safely express themselves to a panel of judges and the rest of the community.

A lot of these conflicting feelings in the film are evoked just as much by its form and presentation as it is by its content. Carefully curated interviews on the struggle interlace with the freedom and genuine fun of balls to evoke the liminality which drag queens in Eighties’ New York lived.

In between testimonies of shunning, violence and pain come glimpses of freedom. In its final chapter, set in 1989, some of the most successful drag queens and voguers launched their own modelling careers while ball culture gained mainstream popularity and acceptance. From the contemporary perspective one can really see how ball culture, as a medium for LGBTQI+ communities to live and create, proved its resilience in the face of a society which had always tried to banish them to the fringes.

RuPaul’s Drag Race certainly popularised drag and its accompanying concepts given how much of it is influenced by ball culture and Paris is Burning specifically. What both are so keen to underscore is that drag is not just about chasing the (American) dream in the face of inequality. It’s just as much about creating a space where being yourself and having a good life are not mutually exclusive.

Over the course of Paris is Burning, the ballroom transforms from a stage into a mirror, populated by those who for millennia lived in parallel to hostile societies. The ballroom as a safe space emphasises that it’s not necessarily a place totally removed from greater society. Rather, the ballroom - and Paris is Burning - insist that a world can exist in which realness is just as much about being yourself.

