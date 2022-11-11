Artwork on display and sale at City cultural centre

Paintings, sculptures and photographs will be on display at Tramsschapp for two weeks in November

The work of more than 40 artists will be on display to view and buy at the Tramsschapp in Luxembourg City from Saturday, including paintings, sculptures and photographs.

A jury selected the 43 artists from 147 submissions, and while there was enough space to display more artwork, the jury settled on a few dozen for their artistic quality.

Some pieces that caught my eye during a preview of this year’s spread were paintings from the young artist Thierry Harpes, who married playful shapes with the use of different materials, such as combining canvas and acrylic glass.

The delicate paintings of Chikako Kato, whose poetic work focuses on colour and precise dots, are also worth noting. Aside from the main salon, visitors can find works from two internationally renowned artists in the entrance hall – Germaine Hoffman and Arthur Unger. Unger’s impressive pieces of various fire techniques on copper is a must-see.

The two-week long event is being held by the Cercle Artistique du Luxembourg (CAL), an organisation set up in 1893 in a bid to encourage and promote artistic creation in Luxembourg.

Artists who wish to compete for a spot at the event have to submit original works that have never been exhibited in a gallery or online. The creations must also be recent and cannot have been completed any earlier than 2021. Eight of the selected artists are exhibiting their work for the first time at the event and there are nine artists under the age of 36.

This year’s artworks are smaller in size than in pre-pandemic years and there are fewer sculptures and photographs, said CAL board member, Raymond Faber, suggesting the reason behind the smaller formats could be delivery delays of raw materials.

The event takes place from 12 November until 27 November at the Tramsschapp cultural centre in Limpertsberg, Luxembourg City. Visitors can learn more about the artworks during guided tours in French, Luxembourgish and English, available to book via the CAL website.

