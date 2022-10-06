Attenborough's nature series screened with live orchestra

Our Planet, a rare insight into the world's wonders, is coming to d'Coque on Saturday accompanied by a 44-person live orchestra

Emmy award winning nature documentary series Our Planet, narrated by Sir David Attenborough and produced by Netflix, is coming to d’Coque on Saturday accompanied by a 44-person live orchestra.

Highlights from the original eight-part series will be shown on a giant screen, promising a night of dazzling cinematography and an emotive musical experience.

The documentary takes a stunning and immersive look into the ecosystems of Earth’s jungles, oceans, coasts and forests, with thrilling sound and visual effects such as dynamic lighting to heighten the experience.

The re-imagined show will include narration by the world-famous British biologist and broadcaster Sir David Attenborough, known for his passionate ecological and narrative work, such as BBC-produced nature documentaries Planet Earth, The Blue Planet and later Our Planet. The latter, produced by Netflix and four years in the making, premiered on the streaming service in 2019 with an increased emphasis on humans’ impact on the environment.

The music, written by Oscar-winning composer Steven Price, has been arranged to create an immersive journey across Our Planet and will be conducted by Price’s collaborator and co-artistic director of the London Contemporary Orchestra, Robert Ames.

Famous for its cinematography and unparalleled insight into otherwise rarely seen biomes and wildlife, Our Planet celebrates the ecological diversity and natural beauty of Earth’s diverse environments. But just as it honours the beauty of untouched nature and wild animals, so too does it acknowledge the dangers the environment faces.

That is why the live cine-concert’s net profits will go to global education and awareness projects organised by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) with the aim of providing educational materials for schools and young people.

This objective aligns with Attenborough’s life-long mission to bring far-off and rarely glimpsed natural events into public perception. The now 96-year old’s lifetime achievement lies not only in capturing but celebrating nature at its most beautiful and most extreme - a message which has touched millions of people across the world.

After having been rescheduled to 2022 due to the pandemic, the Our Planet Live in Concert tour finally commenced earlier this month. Beginning in Mannheim, Germany before moving on to Zürich in Switzerland, Luxembourg will be the cine-concert’s third destination before moving on to other cities across Europe. By February of next year, the tour will move on to North America with cine-concerts taking places across 60 cities in the United States.



The two-hour show will be in English with German subtitles, and tickets are available on atelier.lu. These come in three categories, ranging from €61.50 to €78 for adults and €39.50 to €56 for children. There will also be premium seating going for €94.50 for adults and €72.50 for children.

