Blanchett shines as predator in cancellation drama

Lydia Tár decides who rises to the top in the Berliner Philharmoniker she leads - and the price is love

Tár is a roughly two-and-a-half hour spiral into a virtuoso’s mania and her cultural cancellation, an epically proportioned film about a female conductor who uses - and abuses - her power that shines an often sweltering stage light on actress Cate Blanchett. You have to see it to believe it.



Protagonist Lydia Tár is at the very top of her career when the film starts. She’s about to record a set of Mahler symphonies, promoting a new book and teaching master classes at the prestigious Juilliard music school in New York.



For once, an egotistical protagonist has the credit to back it up. Once a protégé of Leonard Bernstein, Lydia allows herself to go off-script during her conducting class, and plays clear favourites when selecting who’s to fill the seats of the Berlin Philharmonic orchestra she will lead.

Lydia, it is first implied and later revealed, uses her position to leverage sexual favours from young female musicians in return for a seat on the stage. Her wife, Sharon (Nina Hoss), and by extension most of the orchestra, is well aware of this. But in the Philharmonic’s halls of musical power, such things fly when a once-in-a-generation genius at her peak leads the pack.

Yet there are hiccups in Lydia’s career, like a wrong note suggesting a deeper discord. One of her previous protégés-turned-paramours, Krista Taylor, keeps sending erratic emails to her and her assistant Francesca (Noémie Verlant), another young woman under mighty Tár's spell.

After they fell out, Lydia had Krista expelled. The spurned lover, heartbroken and destroyed, commits suicide. Inevitably, the press gets wind of the story, along with various other accusations of grooming and sexual exploitation. Lydia's career enters a death spiral.

It is in this conflicted (and deeply haunted) period of Lydia’s life that Blanchett’s performance shines. She’s at once calm, collected and supremely sophisticated in the face of escalating twists and turns - up to a point.

The film is specifically designed to catch every slip of the mask. Long, dialogue-heavy scenes revolving around every one of Lydia’s movements and word leave the tiniest clues as to her unravelling. Eerie, almost supernatural sequences hint at her inner turmoil, such as when her almost superhuman hearing starts picking up strange sounds in an empty house.

The catalyst to the whole house of cards crumbling comes in the form of Olga Metkina (Sophie Kauer), a profoundly talented cellist who, having caught Lydia’s eye, secures a solo for the upcoming concert.



But Olga proves elusive, even dangerous prey for Lydia. Her usual megalomaniac tricks, whereby she curries favour with young and ambitious musicians in exchange for other kinds of favours, doesn’t faze Olga.

Lydia’s mad pursuit of her, running parallel to her trying to outrun mounting accusations, makes for a hectic and brutal fall from grace in which the line between professionalism and pure mania begin to blur.

Tár, in building spinning its eponymous character’s death spiral, is admittedly long and dense. Parts of it - especially the language - may even come off as gratuitous. But the flowery, intellectual vocabulary isn’t the film’s, it’s Lydia’s; the stifling atmosphere and painful, lingering moments are Blanchett’s.

Tár displays a sort of unity of purpose that requires extended bouts of empathetic attention - and certainly a re-watch. No matter how morally reprehensible Lydia behaves, Blanchett’s performance ensures that a little empathy remains for the world-class conductor from humble roots.

At the same time, Tár’s final, rock-bottom act is delicious. For all the tragedy of witnessing a genius succumb to the pitfalls of power and greed, one can’t help but rejoice at seeing someone abusing their position having the chickens come home to roost. In a move that’s almost malicious, Lydia’s transition from being drunk on power to a post-career hangover couldn’t be more harsh.

Tár will probably enter the annals as one of Blanchett’s finest performances - and possibly one the finest performance of this century. Watching Lydia try to handle grief, guilt and lust at the top of the cultural elite and still failing to outrun the storm is equal parts tragic and a righteous watch.

It’s one to really strap in for: long-winded and contemplative, it more than pays off in Blanchett-brand excellence alone.

