Body Grammar: Grief, high fashion and heartbreak

The novel's main character, Lou, moved to New York to become a model, entering a world of measurements, sudden fame, and pictures that make her question who she really is

Body Grammar by Jules Ohman follows a coming-of-age story painted with grief, queerness, heartbreak, and some tenderness.

When readers meet protagonist, Lou, who has just graduated from high school, she is a girl out of touch with her true desires and feelings. University, close friends’ departures and adulthood are all lurking around the corner.

During the summer before she takes off into this next phase of life, a tragic accident upheaves her original plans. Lou then decides to move to New York to pursue a career in modelling, entering a world of measurements, sudden fame, and pictures that make her question who she really is.

The prose is surprisingly detailed and vivid, unlike many contemporary novels. The narration is astute at highlighting how the initial grief reverberates throughout people’s lives as time goes on. Ohman’s novel manages to paint a compelling story, well-paced if sometimes predictable, intimate with grief, and overall a valuable addition to the coming-of-age canon.

Perhaps unsurprisingly amongst a group of grieving young adults, most of the people in Lou’s life have a hard time with their emotions. Lou seems so far away from them that even when her longtime crush, musician Ivy, more than clearly confesses to liking her in the lyrics of her song, she does not offer a response and instead prefers to retreat.

A mix of guilt and internal confusion then pushes her into the arms of modelling agencies, where she becomes an instant success. While it appears Lou feels lukewarm towards modelling, it also packs her days with new things to do, leaving her too tired to worry about anything else.

The gaze of the fashion world forces a new body awareness within Lou. While observing her new model friend, Harrison, pose and walk she realises that “this was a whole new body grammar”. The critique of that world, however, is not clear-cut in this novel. It highlights the dark sides of modelling such as the draconian food restrictions presented in a pdf handbook with a full page devoted to good foods (almonds and vegetables) and bad foods (cheese, carbs and fruit) – everything Lou liked, or inappropriate comments from photographers. The novel recognises the industry’s failings and that it can still serve a purpose, such as reminding people that beauty exists.

It is the character’s struggle with emotions over plot that directs the novel, which means that at times some plot points are quite predictable. While Ohmann manages to capture the conflicting feelings of late adolescence and early adulthood, episodes of sudden reconciliations feel too easy and simple - the narration is at its best amid chaos.

The author deals with those emotions through third-person narration which conveys a slight distance, similar to the feeling the reader gets when studying the characters’ distance from their emotions.

Towards the end of the book, readers can't help but wonder how long the new peace found by the main characters will last, or better yet, how Lou will react this time when it inevitably breaks. Coming back to the apt book title, what becomes clear is that a body’s grammar, in the physical and mental sense, has to be unlearned and relearned constantly.

