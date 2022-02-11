Brilliant acting in journey from ghetto to jet set

King Richard is a charming biopic of the Williams sisters, offering a positive version of their meteoric rise to the pinnacle of professional tennis. The film is a spark to remind you why tennis is more than a game – for many, it is a passion.



The vivid courtside mis-en-scene, the brilliant montages of rallies, the low-angle shots of thunderous serves, and the glamorous world built around it, all come together to make this one of the best sports films for quite a few years. King Richard is a first-serve ace.



The picture shows the two black women (and their family) rallying against prejudice as they fight their way into an enclave of white privilege. They do so thanks, in large part, to the bloody-minded dedication of their father Richard (Will Smith), and their (step)mother Oracene ‘Brandi’ (Aunjaune Ellis).

The real Venus and Serena approved the film, yielding an up-lifting story that leaves the viewer inspired. If the two had not already done enough to inspire diversity in sport, the film has only bolstered their impact.



Enormous credit must go to Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton for their portrayals of Venus and Serena respectively. The grace and class – and devastating ruthlessness – of their sportsmanship are brought to life in intoxicating cinematography. The actors themselves seem to have incarnated the younger souls of the superstars they play.



The film traces the journey from crime-ridden Compton, California, to the glamour of the pro-tennis circuit. What comes across most clearly, is the Vesuvian spirit of Richard Williams, which moulds his family—his team—into what it is today.

At the start of their journey from ghetto to stardom, the film shows two vulnerable Williams sisters. Countless people doubted and maligned them. There was no chance their father could succeed, they said, that it was akin to “the odds of having two Mozarts under one roof”. When people later started to say, ‘I think you might just have the next Michael Jordan on your hands’, Williams replied ‘Oh no, brother-man, I gots me the next two’.

Perhaps the most poignant scene is when Richard is driving his five daughters in his dilapidated minivan, when he says: ‘The strongest, the most powerful, the most dangerous creature on this whole Earth is a woman who knows how to think. Ain’t nothing she can’t do’. For all that Richard Williams was notorious for pushing his children (and everyone else around him) to the limit—training in the rain, walking home from the store for being boastful, tirelessly micromanaging, etc.—the film also stresses how much fatherly compassion he invested in his five girls—not just the two we know best.



Richard constantly works to safeguard his daughters from exploitation. When the family relocates Florida, Williams stresses to their new trainer Rick Macci (Jon Bernthal), that he wants his daughters to have a normal life: “pretty much they gonna be kids”. It is a caring and little-known side of their father the real Williams sisters perhaps wanted to show.



In his role as King Richard, Will Smith showcases yet again why he is one of the foremost performing artists of our time. He gives a masterclass in acting: a fierce yet nurturing father, but also an insecure and sometimes unstable man. Smith allows us to recognise the humanity of the man he plays— with all the good and bad that this entails. And all that while exclusively wearing booty-shorts for two-and-a-half hours…



While Venus gets all the public interest, her mother Brandi steps up and trains Serena just as hard. She forces Richard to acknowledge that he alone did not get their daughters to the brink of success. ‘I carried them, inside me and on my back […] working two shifts so I could put food on your table,’ she reminds him. The nail in the coffin comes when she tells him that he messed up Serena’s serve, but ‘I fixed that’. It is one of the moments that rescues the film from being yet another airbrushed, Hollywood fairy tale.

