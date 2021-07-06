Luxembourg film in running for Cannes Film Festival prize

Les Intranquilles will be up against 23 other films for a Palme d'Or prize

By Marc Thill and Heledd Pritchard

A Luxembourg film featuring French actress Leïla Bekhti is in the running for the Cannes Film Festival’s top prize, the Palme d’Or.

The festival is one of the most prestigious in the film industry with big names from the silver screen walking the red carpet event. The event will run for what will be the 74th time from Tuesday evening until July 17, after being cancelled last year because of the pandemic.



One of the 24 films nominated for the Palme d’Or prize – one of the highest prizes awarded at the festival – is Luxembourg co-production, Les Intranquilles.



Damien Bonnard and Leïla Bekhti in Les Intranquilles Samsa/Stenola

The drama film, about a couple with a small child whose lives are affected by one of the parents being bipolar, is a co-production between Luxembourg, France and Belgium. It stars French actor Damien Bonnard and actress Leïla Bekhti, best known for her role in Paris je t’aime, The Source and Choisir d’aimer, for which she won best actress at the Silhouette Festival.

Les Intranquilles will be up against the likes of The French Dispatch by American filmmaker Wes Anderson, Tout s'est bien passé by French director François Ozon and Dutch director Paul Verhoeven’s Benedetta.

Samsa Film, the Luxembourg production company behind Les Intranquilles, was successful at the Cannes Film Festival in 2012 when actress Emilie Dequenne won best actress in one of the categories for her role in the film A Perdre la Raison.

Two other Luxembourg productions will appear at the festival this year without competing for a prize. Where is Anne Franck and animation film Le Sommet des Dieux will both be screened during the festival.

