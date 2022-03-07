“Carmen” sent to the psychiatrist’s sofa

The flourish of flamenco dresses, castanets, smoky cigarette factories and tumultuous celebrations of the toreadors in Bizet’s opera "Carmen" are the usual colourful setting discarded in Moscow-born Dmitri Tcherniakov's production at Luxembourg's Grand Theater.

When he prepared it under the musical direction of José Miguel Pérez-Sierra for the Aix-en-Provence festival in 2017, Tcherniakov admitted that he had turned down the chance to produce what is probably the best-known opera in the world. The famous squares of Seville, the smugglers, bullfighters and tobacco factories of the 19th century setting now seemed like tourist curiosities which could not produce the same reaction from a modern audience, Tcherniakov thought.

The myth of Carmen needed a contemporary setting, where instead of being blissfully ignorant the characters understand what they are doing and are filled with despair. There are no bullfights, no taverns, no soldier and no factory girl.

No flourish of flamenco

So the stage is set rather like a bland hotel reception area, with marble pillars, glass lights, and leather sofas neatly arranged. There are even two CCTV cameras.

In Tcherniakov’s vision, modern day man prefers not to be overwhelmed by uncontrolled passions, and for this reason an unnamed man who has lost his emotional responses is brought for therapy by his wife.

The psychotherapist recommends an unusual therapy – the story of Carmen re-enacted. Reluctantly, the man agrees to this, handing over his watch and his phone and all sense of time or contact with the outside world.

Tcherniakov has rewritten some of the dialogue and introduced the new character of the psychotherapist with a solely speaking part. In this more clinical setting the passion of the opera seems excessive, even violent in contrast to modern life.

As the man waits alone in the lobby, the opening prelude awakens the audience with its crashing symbols. The stage fills with people from the Ensemble Aedes choir, playing the various parts of soldiers, bullfighters, smugglers and cigarette vendors. But in this version, they are dressed in business attire and cleverly choreographed to make the patient welcome. There is plenty of wine on the tables, smoking and chatter.

Audiences will not be disappointed by Hubeaux's rendition of Habanera Photo: Patrick Berger

The man is given the name tag of Don José, the fated soldier who falls for Carmen, neglects his military duties, joins smugglers, but ultimately loses his beloved to a bullfighter. This Don José is impressed by a modern Carmen wearing a blue sleeveless jumpsuit. The honey Mezzo-soprano Eve-Maud Hubeaux – surely the most beautiful and lively person in the crowd -- twists and writhes around the stage.

Is the treatment believable?

Following the plot in this new setting, we see the man now fully immersed in his role as the soldier fall for Carmen and reject his wife's calls to visit his mother. There are unusual points, such as where combat police storm the stage. Don Escamillo, played by Jean-Sébastien Bou, appears more as an aging lothario in his white tuxedo and red bow tie than the usual portrayal as the handsome, butch bullfighter.

Despite his wife’s attempts to bring him back, the man’s behaviour becomes increasingly erratic as he descends into jealousy and obsession for Carmen, eventually raping and killing her. But these are actors, performing Carmen as therapy, so they all get up and start all over again, ready for a new therapy client.

The man is far from cured. His lack of emotion has been replaced by a sort of madness, and he leaves with his wife as a broken man.

A focus on the male lead

This version is not about the femme-fatale Carmen despite the title role. Tcherniakov has put the focus instead on the male lead, who by releasing his emotions ends up broken, perhaps a call out to a modern age where mental health issues amongst men have risen substantially.

Yet Carmen was precisely so brilliant because the original was about the elusive, free-spirited girl. Perhaps a modern embodiment of her just would not work. She would be an independent woman, not tied to any man.

When it premiered in 1875 (although it’s set in the 1830s), the opening night was said to be a failure because the audience had been told to expect something light and joyful. Viewers instead were treated to Bizet’s depictions of rough street life and a woman of easy virtue. Bizet had based it loosely on novella by French writer Prosper Mermée, who had travelled extensively in Spain. Much like Victor Hugo in "The Hunchback of Notre Dame," Mermée had been fascinated by the free spirit of gypsy women.

The programme likens Tcherniakov’s daring proposition to an episode of the "Black Mirror" British television series, and in some ways it is. The treatment has an effect, but is it the right one? Knowing the story of Carmen it is hard to believe that any psychotherapist would recommend a re-enactment as a form of treatment.

Incongruous setting, brilliant musical rendition

You will certainly remember this version as it is so different from the usual staging, but there are moments when the fervour of the music depicting the bustling crowds of Seville seems incongruous to the clinical setting. Somewhere an element is missing. This may be on purpose, a view that today’s world is far less emotional and far less colourful.

What is certain is that Gustavo Gimeno and the Luxembourg Philharmonie deliver the music with incredible gusto that will take you straight to the streets of Seville. It feels like there might be more action going on down there where the musicians are secreted away in the pit.

And the Ensemble Aedes choir under the direction of Mathieu Romano bring the supporting characters to life with beautiful voices. It is faultless in terms of delivery. Tenor Michael Fabiano, in the lead role as the man/Don José is exceptional as his voice encapsulates that of a tortured soul. Anne-Catherine Gillet sings her regret beautifully as both his wife and Don José’s jilted fiancé Micaela in the opera within the opera.

Tcherniakov has won many Golden Mask theatre awards in Russia with meticulous detail to sets and costumes in his productions and has brought to life the works of Tchaikovsky, Wagner and Verdi.

Does it work?

If he has succeeded in one thing, it is a very different and memorable take on this famous opera. It’s clever, perhaps too clever, but you will never forget this version. Does it work? Like Marmite, it’s a love-it-or-hate-it production. More than half the audience on this opening night gave it a standing ovation, but a fair few also made for the exit stealthily.

The opera is performed again on Tuesday and Thursday.

