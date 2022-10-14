Childlike art leaves viewers guessing

Think lots of red, blue and yellow, with a childlike style of drawing and shapes

Think lots of red, blue and yellow, with a childlike style of drawing and shapes

The exhibition, entitled Movement in colour, form and symbols, is in two parts – at the MNHA and Cercle Cité

When visitors enter the National Museum of History and Art (MNHA) or Cercle Cité, where more than three decades of Luxmebourgish artist Gast Michels’ work is on display, they enter a playful world of colours.

Think lots of red, blue and yellow, with a childlike style of drawing and shapes on paper or even wood, canvas and tapestry. Michels uses symbols over and over to create his own language – shapes that have a well-known and predetermined meaning, such as arrows or houses. But the concept behind the shapes is unclear and I was left guessing what makes them subversive.

The abstraction is there, I felt the Dada sentiment, and yet the works didn’t quite leave me with a lasting emotion.

The exhibition, entitled Movement in colour, form and symbols, is in two parts – at the MNHA and Cercle Cité in the city centre. Gast Michels, who died in 2013, was a renowned Luxembourgish artist.

6 MNHA

Picture Gallery Please scroll down,

to see more pictures. MNHA MNHA MNHA MNHA MNHA MNHA

I found Michels’ sculptures, which make up a smaller part of the entire exhibition, more compelling than his paintings, with a deeper and more unique style. The piece Le perroquet muet made of steel and painted with polychrome paint feels like an apt and modern deconstruction of a parrot using the artist’s signature shapes, symbols and colours.

It’s a shame he did not explore more of this during his life, as the shapes being stripped of their usual meaning is provoking.

The exhibition retraces over 30 years of Michels’ oeuvres. His early work was more heavily influenced by nature while his later work was more pictorial. While he used new techniques, such as computer-generated shapes, the vision remains the same.

A piece entitled Jouer le jeu summarises his style well and is one of the stronger pieces. An acrylic and oil stick painting on paper, it combines his playful sketches with the words Jouer le jeu, with the word le encircled in what seems to be blue crayon. The piece is fun and offers a true meta play on words.

The exhibition is worth a quick visit if only to see a Luxembourgish artist who has left his mark. Aesthetically, some of the childlike shapes pleasant and almost feel like a (very) distant cousin of Basquiat, with colours that made me feel like I had spent an afternoon at a kindergarten. However, if you are looking for an art exhibition that will leave you feeling out of breath, perhaps move over to another one.

The Luxembourg Times has a new mobile app, download here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.