Cultural events not to miss over the festive period

All Deieren aus dem Besch" (All animals of the forest) based on the Grimm tale 'Brother and Sister' will be showing at the Grand Théâtre

By Julie Heinisch

Sparkly lights, winter markets and decked out Christmas trees have embellished Luxembourg with a festive atmosphere. Whether you are already in the jolly mood of the season or still need to embrace the festive cheer, here are some cultural events to attend that celebrate the holiday.

Catch the Grimm fairytale adaptation

"All Deieren aus dem Besch" (All animals of the forest) is a Luxembourgish play (subtitles in French and English) based on the Grimm tale Brother and Sister. Theatre enthusiasts can see the show at the Grand Théâtre until 21 December. Let the play take you to a faraway land as it tells a story of friendship and solidarity and how people find their own voice.

Get into the festive mood with Christmas classics

From Little Women and Die Hard to Love Actually and Home Alone, the Cinémathèque has created a programme packed with festive classics. Until 21 December viewers can enjoy different movies in their original language with French or German subtitles.

Attend the return of the Cirque du Luxembourg

A true tradition is returning to the city's Glacis, 'Le Cirque du Luxembourg' welcomes guests to a festive show full of magical characters, animal figures as well as artists and acrobats. This year, the renowned circus has teamed up with Ukrainian talent.

Attend a winter concert

The music clubs of Zolwer and Mersch are collaborating to perform their traditional winter concert, where attendees can enjoy seasonal classics as well as rock and pop hits. Guests can also expect film music pieces and originals.

Enjoy a choir performance in a church

In the eastern corner of the country, youth choirs from Grevenmacher and Consdorf are hosting Christmas concerts on two nights, 18 December and 23 December.

Craft away at one of Villa Vauban's workshops

Throughout the festive period, young and older creatives can try out fun crafts that make beautiful handmade gifts at Villa Vauban. The programme, called Villa Noel, features workshops teaching you how to crochet, make jewellery or craft Christmas decorations.

Experience an immersive theatre show

Enjoy a theatrical spectacle which mixes music and dance with VR technology with shows in English, French, German and Spanish. 'Le Bal de Paris de Blanca Li' invites its guests to the grandest ball in all of Paris. Guests can choose if they want to waltz all night or simply spectate and enjoy the atmosphere.

Marvel at artistic advent and Christmas decor

Until 18 December Vianden castle is inviting guests into the Knights’ Hall to explore one-of-a-kind advent and Christmas decorations handcrafted by artists from different countries, where there will be designs from Christmas tree ornaments to jewellery.

