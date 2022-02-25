Culture for free: concerts, museums and avant garde

Looking for a quick cultural fix - minus the fee? Here is what the Duchy has to offer

Cut to the Classics



Liven up your lunch hour with a side of classical music at the Philharmonie. The concert hall regularly serves up a roster of free lunchtime concerts. The format lays bare the orchestra, showing it in full rehearsal mode. It is a chance to observe a maestro such as Gustavo Gimeno at work: an elegant, organic and somewhat obsessive chief conductor. At only half an hour in length, these snippets will whet your appetite and encourage you to explore further.

Or fill your Fridays with music, courtesy of ‘Concerts de midi’. Since 1983, these free lunchtime concerts have become something of a tradition in the city. From classical to modern, their eclectic programming promises something for everyone. Choose from a variety of ecclesiastical or outdoor settings and hope the weather plays along.



Museums on the money

Each Tuesday between 17h30 until 20h00, the Natur Musée undergoes a subtle change that allows everyone to experience a night at the museum for free. It’s the perfect time to go with the family for an experience that promises to be fun without the familiar museum fatigue Highlights include the slide, living ants and fossils. Splurge on a late family supper with the money you have saved.



If you want to find out more about Luxembourg’s history, why not dip into Lëtzebuerg City Museum. Entry is free from 18h00 every Thursday. Its programme of permanent and temporary exhibitions aims to chart a thousand years of the city’s history; it is ambitious and eclectic in its goal. My advice is pick a theme and explore it to the full.

Art on a budget



With a substantial collection of Old Masters from the 17th to 19th century, the Villa Vauban delivers classical art in the heart of the city. Purists can rejoice, for every Friday the entrance fee is waived between 18h00-21h00. Use the time to examine previously private masterpieces such as Jan Steen’s Epiphany, Delaroche’s Maternal Love and Verboeckhoven’s Animals in the Pasture without the burden of having to own them.



Some gambles are worth taking and free admission to Luxembourg’s flagship contemporary art institution, Casino Luxembourg, make this one bet risk-free. Housed in the historic former Casino Bourgeois, the gallery showcases the works of emerging artists with a focus on forward thinking. As your visit is on the house, why not roll your winnings over to the cafe, Kay. The opulent setting and fusion food make for a perfect pause in any cultural proceeding.



Once the clock strikes 18hr every Wednesday, entrance to the Mudam is free. You will have three hours to mooch around the exhibitions; a fact that calls for a celebratory cremant in the cafe afterwards - yes, I think we’ve earned it.



I equate the best cultural outings with opening discussions, fostering connections, bringing opportunities and hopefully expanding knowledge without constraining your bank balance. This is by no means an exhaustive list – just a trailer to pique your curiosity.



