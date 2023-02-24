David Lynch graphic work and early films in rare show

US director David Lynch - of Twin Peaks fame - has always been interested in visual arts first and foremost, rather than just film.

At the start of his career, the now celebrated filmmaker was drawn towards life as a painter, and began making films only after discovering the power of moving images. Throughout his career, he has always expressed himself in different artistic forms, whether through painting, sculpture, lithography, music or photography. A selection of his artwork is now on view at the Cercle Cité's exhibition space Ratskeller. “Small Stories,” as the exhibition is entitled, presents fifty-five black and white pictures.

"Small Stories" by David Lynch Chris Karaba

The curators have done a wonderful job in evoking Lynch’s eerie universe in the city's unassuming exhibition space. Cross the doors feels like entering into a different world, where a mysterious soundtrack welcomes you into a new dimension. Red curtains and flickering lights, a staple of Lynch's cinematic works adorn the real and imaginary edges of the exhibition.

"Heads" - a “series within a series” - is located in a smaller room, and a good primer for what is to come. The series presents a dozen or so abstract faces, showing an ill-defined face on a dark background, distorted by different objects and images. Some are cut in half to reveal a skyscraper-like sculpture, others have thunder superimposed on them. One, slightly dissected, evokes a half-moon and a star on a dark night. Do they represent conflicting mental states? The hidden shadows that we all find within ourselves? As with all of David Lynch’s work, it is for the viewer to decide.

Small Stories, an exhibition by David Lynch Chris Karaba

The main part of the exhibition deals with dualisms and contrasts. As the exhibition notes, “inside and exterior scenes alternate”, allowing a play between “consciousness and subconsciousness.” Sometimes, it feels as if you are staring at a snapshot of your weirdest dreams. A line-up of seven candles stands at the edge of the sea, a house seems to be both nowhere at night and near a pig farm by day - all evoking feelings that are hard to pin down. It is as if you had already seen some of the scenes, but cannot figure out where.

In true Lynchian fashion, the photographs are both wonderful and strange. Through their associate power, they tell little stories, that are sometimes reminiscent of surrealism. Lynch's evocative work is a jumping-off point for the imagination, with no right or wrong conclusions. The artist invites us into his mind, but lets us wander where we want once we are in.

As part of this exhibition, and in collaboration with the Luxembourg City Film Festival, visitors also have the rare opportunity of discovering Lynch’s early work in film. There are projections of his very first experiment with the medium, called “Six Men Getting Sick (Six Times).”

Small Stories, an exhibition by David Lynch Chris Karaba

The short film clearly shows the departure from painted images towards the story-telling abilities of a movie. Two more short films, “The Alphabet” and “The Grandmother” can be seen every Thursday at 1800 hrs - a must-see for any cinephile - and lover of all things out of the ordinary.

The exhibition is on view at the Ratskeller until April 16th.

