Day Shift has no soul, like the vampires it is about

Cable television posing as a streaming service returns to homes across the world as Netflix releases another middling, so-Hollywood-it-hurts film that’ll fill the void before Nope comes out in Luxembourgish cinemas. Day Shift, as the directorial debut of martial artist J.J. Perry, knows exactly what it is. And that’s not a good thing. Where some schlocky action flicks featuring A-listers indulge in their own corniness, a film that wittingly looks and feels like a mid-2000s B movie and still cost $100 million doesn’t bode well.



Bud Jablonski (Jamie Foxx), nominally a pool cleaner, is in the vampire hunting business. Having tracked down a notorious vampire in Los Angeles posing as a nice old lady, he gets to work dispatching of her and a younger bloodsucker. In the universe of Day Shift, vampire hunters make their living by selling their preys’ fangs. Why vampire’s teeth sell for high prices isn’t really explained.



But Bud’s in trouble with his ex-wife (Meagan Good) who wants to move to Florida - and plans on taking their daughter, Paige. Citing money troubles, Bud convinces her to give him a week to come up with ten grand to pay their daughter’s tuition and thus keep the two in the city and the family united.

Bud, strapped for cash and short on time, enlists the help of Big J (played by Snoop Dogg) to grant him re-entry into the local union of vampire hunters because the money’s better. Under the close watch of union rep Seth (Dave Franco), he’s put back on the day shift - until he realises that a grand vampiric conspiracy threatens Los Angeles.



Mixing pretty intense martial arts, run-of-the-mill family drama and eschewing interesting world-building in favour of ultra-violence means that like a vampire, Day Shift doesn’t have any soul behind its cold, dead eyes. It rushes through a checklist of film plot musts (divorce drama, buddy cop dynamics and vampire lore) in order to get to the action.



What becomes abundantly clear is that the whole vampire thing - the one aspect that has potential for intrigue - is tacked onto another action film that’s really about family, and set in Los Angeles. The rest is so violently Hollywood that any prolonged scrutiny of the plot reveals it doesn’t make sense. It’s clear that Day Shift was produced for and by big studios.

The film is inexplicably set in one of the sunniest cities on Earth, which would seem like the last place vampires would try to stage a takeover. Further (and spoilers, I suppose), why would LA then also be the site of a long-forgotten vampire cult temple? The film also doesn’t seem terribly interested in explaining why vampire teeth, in true Silicon Valley fashion, have become a prize commodity that are traded like rare metals or crypto currency.



Then there’s a whole subplot with Bud’s neighbour that must’ve been lost on the cutting room floor. He bumps into her as she’s moving in and helps her with a box. She asks if he wants a beer, and he says no. Then he leaves. Later, this is revealed to have been a dastardly ploy by the vampires to get close to him, which for some reason sort of worked. Unless a few scenes between the two didn’t make it into the final cut, I really don’t see how this plot thread adds up.



Hilariously, the main vampiric villain, Audrey San Fernando, is every LA resident’s idea of the ultimate bad guy. Her plan (which again, is so LA it hurts) is to develop suburban properties that’ll bring in more vampires to the area. I imagine the producers trying to come up with a relatable villain and immediately thinking of what kind of person tortures them the most.

I’d like to imagine if Day Shift was set in Luxembourg. Bud’s family is moving across the border to Germany because inflation and rent in Luxembourg are through the roof. He goes hunting for vampires only to discover that a cabal of undead accountants are threatening to take over the Grand Duchy from their lair in the casemates! Either way, Day Shift is a film for and by a big Hollywood studio. It’s got an insanely high budget, but you can’t really tell because it deliberately presents itself as more like a B movie in its uninspired setting, conflict and world-building. One could get really cynical and think of it as a cash grab: a Netflix production that will make money regardless, making it an opportunity to spend loads of money and make loads of money without having to worry about creating something good or structurally coherent.

So when I read reviews that say something along the lines of ‘hey, it’s a good thing that Day Shift deliberately looks and feels low budget and corny because at least it’s honest and that’s a breath of fresh air!’, I can’t agree. It’s not a good thing that studios can get away with making pretty bad movies that’ll be lapped up. That being said, I will be taking bids from any interested studios for my Luxembourgish re-make of Day Shift. I think I might call it Dag Schicht.

The Luxembourg Times has a new mobile app, download here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.