Dinner in the chef's kitchen

A visit to Yves Radelet means a one-hour ride from Luxembourg, whether by car or train. His restaurant lies in Drauffelt, a tiny village in the Ardennes. Close to Clervaux, a town nestled between forested slopes, this is the right setting for a meal that will take you three hours. At least.

Eating at Radelet’s table means sitting in his kitchen. The 50-year-old Belgian chef prepares all his food right in the middle of a dining room that can sit up to 69 people. While cooking, he likes to talk about his dishes. Explaining where he found this or that ingredient, he also likes to crack a few jokes about life in the region. He laughs a lot. In short, Yves Radelet is having a blast.

“Leaving the fine-dining scene in the capital and moving to a farm in the middle of nowhere was the best decision I ever made,” he said. Ten years ago, Radelet closed a successful restaurant in the capital where he had been making a name for himself since the late 1990s. “I introduced molecular cuisine to the country”, he said.

In 2006, Radelet was named Luxembourg’s most promising chef, winning Gault & Millau’s Chef of the Year award two years later. “After a while I got bored. So I left everything [behind] and started making hamburgers in a food truck,” he said. “I had no idea what I was going to do next, but me and my wife talked of moving to the countryside to raise our kids”. His wife, by the way, is Jennifer Murgia-Radelet, who was named hostess of the year by Gault & Millau in 2019. Five years ago, the couple found an abandoned pigsty in Drauffelt. And that’s when this story really started.

Two menus and five-course dégustation

Radelet only serves three meals a week – dinner on Friday and Saturday, lunch on Sunday. And there are only two menus: one traditional, which changes every season and a modern selection that changes every six weeks. Expect home-made blood sausages, venison steak or Kniddelen – dumplings – with bacon and chanterelles. They come at between €20 and €30.

The second option is a five plate menu dégustation that comes at €59. In the winter, expect to be served game from local hunters. Vegetables come from nearby farms, while he gets his meat from the abattoir in Ettelbruck – only a 30-minute drive – for his dishes and to produce his own charcuterie. “Even the honey we use for desserts is produced by my next-door neighbour, a really fantastic guy,” Radelet said. “One of the most fun things about living in the middle of the forest is this proximity to the products.”

Before our meal, Radelet offered an amuse-bouche, a “salad” consisting of a green mousse of bok choy and cress lettuce, topped with an apple and vanilla sauce. Radelet shaped the mousse in a mould he created himself with a 3-D printer. Radelet's kitchen laboratory is his playground, where he makes biscuits in the shape of Christmas trees and cheese in the shape of the Luxembourg map.

For starters, we had foie gras, eel and mandarin and a red cabbage sorbet. The first main course was stingray with crab powder, mashed potatoes and cheddar pearls. Then a rabbit fillet wrapped in naan bread with a ginger cake and cocoa sauce, plus a fake pumpkin filled with marinated rabbit shoulder. It all showed what experience Radelet has in mind: taste, sure, but also the fun of discovering the unexpected.

Radelet uses a 3D printer to mould cheese in the shape of the Luxembourg map Photo: António Pires

Dessert, a classical Poire Helène, was preceded by a cheese plate with nuts and red beet. There were two blue cheeses – one curated for three months, the other for six. Both stem from Drauffelt itself, with milk from a farm in nearby Kalborn. The cheeses are sold in supermarkets across the country – alongside Radelet’s yoghurts and smoked sausages. “I spend the week working on refining my products and I serve the best I can on weekends”, he said. “I also hold workshops for groups. I’m not working any less than when I lived in the city. I’m just doing things a lot better. And having much more fun.”

When and where?

Find all the information you need on www.yvesradelet.com

