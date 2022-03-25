Euphoria and heartbreak in enthralling flamenco show

A post-pandemic tonic, Moreno, her singers and guitar players, burst with life in a show mixing traditional flamenco with contemporary moves

Flamenco dancer María Moreno gives an enthralling performance at Luxembourg’s Grand Théâtre, blending classical flamenco steps with moody modern moves in her work More (No) More, taking the traditional Spanish dance style into new territory.

The show is well choreographed by Moreno, yet if feels more impromptu and ad lib than well-rehearsed.

A play on her name, More (No) More flips between styles – one moment she is taking refuge, the next she is being freed, sometimes she is open, then suddenly fearful or coy.

Morena took her first dance steps some 25 years ago in Cadiz in the southwest of Spain, studied classical flamenco with Spanish master Eva Yerbabuena, won an award at the 2018 La Bienal de Flamenco de Sevilla, and premiered this show there two years ago.

It is not just Moreno that captivates the audience. The powerful voices of Pepe de Pura and El Pechuguita are enchanting and deeply melodic, and guitarists Óscar Lago and Juan Requena perform songs that are in turn melancholic then joyful, delicate then vibrant.

The voices, the claps and percussion come together masterfully. There is humour too, in the jesting between them, as Morena taps a beat on her phone or uses her body and the wooden block she sits on to beat out a tempo so fast that only she could perform the dance steps to it.

Like the beating wings of a dove Photo: Óscar Romero

She stamps her feet, raises her arms, twirls her hands, showing joy, sadness, euphoria and heartbreak. Her performance in a white dress and shawl, designed by Palomo Spain, is enthralling. She flicks and swirls her shawl expertly to mimic the beating wings of a dove.

The lighting moves swiftly from one dance scene to another, and the use of props, from chairs and wooden blocks to the “moon” (which turns out to be a drum) add to the story she is telling. At times the singers’ voices sound like a call to prayer.

It’s clear that Moreno is fascinated with her origins, but keen to break boundaries with this show.

Audiences that think they know flamenco will rethink that after this performance. It’s an invigorating take on Moreno’s personal journey, but also a sorely needed explosion of energy after two years of pandemic.

More (No) More will be performed on Friday evening at 20.00 at the Grand Théâtre in Luxembourg City.

