Family yoga sandwiched between classical music

'This is worlds away from the hushed, dark, formal setting of the Philharmonie concert hall'

The Philharmonie – home to the Luxembourg Philharmonic Orchestra with a grand auditorium that can seat 1,500 people – is probably not the first place that springs to mind when you think of a family yoga session.

But this is no average yoga class. It is sandwiched in between piano recitals performed by Luxembourg's award-winning pianist, Cathy Krier. It is also catered for the pandemic and the sessions take place online.

There are three online classes and I and my children opted for an energetic family-oriented session. The class promised to increase heart rates, help with flexibility, decrease stress and encourage mindfulness while listening to relaxing classical music.

When the online ‘Yoga at the Phil’ session started, I was a little taken aback. A relaxed Cathy Krier greeted us on the screen, dressed in jeans and a t-shirt, before turning to the piano to perform pieces from Tchaikovsky’s Children’s Album.

This is worlds away from the hushed, dark, formal setting of the Grand-Duchesse Joséphine-Charlotte concert hall. The bright setting with fresh plants and white walls is not what I was expecting. Everything is pared back. A classical musician dressed in off duty clothes, minus traditional sheet music in favour of a computer tablet is truly discombobulating.

Yet, the simplicity is deceptive. Yes, the sound quality is reduced and the atmosphere is certainly not the same, but there are aspects of this alternative reality I could grow to appreciate.

Whether intentional or not, this approach takes classical music and musicians and places them in a highly relatable environment. Krier is now the local girl who ‘tickles the ivories’ and talks to us in technicolour from the TV in our living room.

Next up – the yoga. Upbeat mother and daughter duo, Laura and Molly Eyer, lead us through the session. The setting features the obligatory plants and miniature buddhas, but retains an air of unintimidating informality.

The focus is on fun. They encourage us to make the corresponding noises during the ‘cat’ and ‘cow’ pose and ‘’get the wiggles out’’. During the ‘puppy’ pose – and much to our amusement – the family puppy joined in.

As the session draws to a close, we move into a relaxed position while listening to the final musical interlude played by Krier. As the final bars fade out I feel that overall this online class has been a success. What it lacks in group energy and highbrow atmosphere it makes up for with flexibility. With no travelling or scheduling required the class fits in around any daily routine. For all unplanned toilet breaks, fits of giggles, wardrobe malfunctions or kids’ questions there is always the option to press pause. If only this were available in real life…imagine the fun we could have.

