Ferris Bueller’s Day Off: A killer weekend watch

If you’re going to watch one film this weekend, make it Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, screening at Cinémathèque on Saturday. It’s an enduring movie that works both as a reflection of how things used to be and as a wholesome hedonism flick.

Released in 1986, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off is a charming high school student’s much-needed break from education. Ferris (Matthew Broderick) fakes an illness, fooling his parents with forced coughs and licking his hands to make them clammy. His high school dean, however, is on to him. When Ferris is absent for nine days, dean Rooney makes it his mission to bust Ferris clammy-handed.

Ferris, meanwhile, meets his buddy Cameron (Alan Ruck) and busts his girlfriend Sloane (Mia Sara) out of school by phoning the dean, pretending to be her father.

Truth be told, the first third of the film is slow, with an easy-going, no-consequences atmosphere. Suburban vistas and out-of-school relaxation mark this first part, proving both how differently films were produced and edited in the 80s and how much longer people’s attention spans must have been back then.

Weirdly foreign sense of optimism

There’s little in the way of atmospheric music in dialogue-heavy scenes. Characters are allowed to linger and conversations are given time to properly go back and forth. Instead, the soundtrack is zeitgeistly and pointed, incorporating 80s tunes and a now-iconic cover of The Smiths’ ‘Please Please Please Let Me Get What I Want’. This easy-going and low-impact pace, in other words, might either make or break the viewing experience for contemporary audiences.

What makes Ferris Bueller’s Day Off though is its weirdly foreign sense of optimism. Even upon its release, commentators emphasised its consciously innocent tone, with Bueller representing a cheeky but ultimately harmless high schooler.

Photo: Official trailer screenshot

He has good prospects, a stable family and social life and, really, not a care in the world. The film’s wholesome sensibility has only grown stronger with age since it’s arguably become a little harder to be so blasé - not least for high schoolers, who have enough on their plate already.

It’s a killer weekend watch in which every aspect comes together in a terribly satisfying way. Director John Hughes reportedly wrote the script in less than a week, had Broderick in mind for the lead role and had the entire plot take place over the course of a single day to facilitate later editing.

All the characters wear the same clothes since they are out and about over the course of a single afternoon, meaning that the final, rough-and-ready film could later be pieced together perfectly. And it works.

Surprisingly beautiful movie

It’s also a surprisingly beautiful movie, peppering in prolonged shots of the trio enjoying each other’s company in the cityscape and allowing a little bit of movie magic to shine in between moments of slapstick comedy.

For a film on a $5 million dollar budget, all its elements seem to gel together to make a perfect little storm of 80s cinema. This, of course, is in large part also due to Mia Sara and Alan Ruck’s co-starring performances as Ferris’ loveable sidekicks. Some might recognise the latter from Succession (in which he plays Connor Roy) which concluded last weekend.

Photo: Official trailer screenshot

The plot and its constituent beats, nevertheless, may seem a little alien to contemporary viewers. Ferris Bueller’s Day Off is, first and foremost, a thoroughly American movie. White picket fences, no-consequence suburban drama and a booming American economy see the plot unfold in the context of a still-healthy middle class environment. The film, suffice to say, couldn’t take place anywhere else.

The movie as an experience reeks of optimism and works as a nostalgia-tinged IV drip of hope. The Cold War was coming to a close, Reaganomics was really taking off, the middle class was happy as could be, and war and pandemics seemed like old-world vestiges that had been done away with for good.

The movie as a package - slow-paced editing, surprisingly delicate composition and time-appropriate soundtrack - combined with its white picket plot make it a time capsule from a world that doesn’t really exist anymore.

