How the war changed Orthodox Christmas

Holiday is celebrated on 7 January for most, but some Ukrainians now reject that date

This year's war in Ukraine even has changed when some Orthodox Christians celebrate Christmas, which usually comes well after most people in Luxembourg have opened their presents and digested their holiday lunches.

Christmas has traditionally been celebrated in Ukraine on 7 January along with the Russian Orthodox Church, which claims sovereignty over orthodoxy in the neighbouring country. However, this year some Orthodox Ukrainians moved up their celebrations to 25 December, joining the majority of Christians around the world.

The change has been coming for a while but is also a snub to Russia, which invaded the country ten months ago, said Olena Klopota, the secretary of the Luxembourg NGO LUkraine. Russian missiles strikes caused power outages that last between four and eight hours, and in some places the whole day, Klopota said. Some families are separated, with many having relatives who fled to Western Europe, she added.

“When the Ukrainian Orthodox Church received their autonomy (..) and especially now with a full-scale invasion, when Ukrainian society and including the church wants to be as far away from Russian tradition as possible, I see a very good movement of transitioning from 7 January to 25 December,” she told the Luxembourg Times.

Luxembourg is home to five different Orthodox Churches: Russian, Romanian, Coptic, Greek and Serbian. Just 3% of Luxembourg residents self-identified as Orthodox Christians in 2019, according to data from the EU Commission.



Orthodox Christians celebrate Christmas later than other faiths because of their use of the ancient Julian Calendar, which puts Jesus's birth on 7 January according to the Gregorian Calendar broadly used in the Western world.

In the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, Christmas marks the end of a 40-day period in which people traditionally do not consume meat, milk or butter, Klopota said. Christmas lunch contains 12 dishes - for the 12 apostles. Most households will drink uzvar, a punch made from dried berries, and eat kutya, a grain dish with gravy, she said.

Uzvar Shutterstock

Other Orthodox traditions

The Serbian Orthodox Church also marks the occasion in January.

For Serbian Orthodox Christians, the festivities start on 6 January when an oak tree is felled. The badnjak, or branches of the tree, are are put on a burning fire by a priest, after which worshippers then take some leaves back home. The burning should bring good luck and happiness for the new year.



A badnjak is burnt in Belgrade Shutterstock

Christmas Day itself starts for the Serbian Orthodox with an early church service, where people usually pass around pogača, a bread traditionally baked in the ashes of a fireplace and is filled with money.

Back at home, the big holiday lunch gets underway. It often includes sarma, cabbage leaves filled with mince meat, and janjetina, a lamb roast. And of course, presents are also opened on 7 January.

Sarma Shutterstock





