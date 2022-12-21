Change Edition

How well do you know your Christmas films? Take our quiz
Quiz

by Tómas Atli Einarsson today at 12:28
Think you're a bit of a Christmas film buff? Try our quiz to find out just how much you know and be in with the chance of winning a LuxTimes goodie bag
Where did Kevin's parents go on holiday without him in the original Home Alone?
Photo credit: 20th Century Fox


