Hundreds of photos of Luxembourg City from a bike

Film director spent more than a year travelling around Luxembourg City on a bike and his photos are now on display

Luxembourgish film director, Yann Tonnar, spent more than a year travelling around the periphery of Luxembourg City on his bike, taking pictures of striking landscapes. Now, hundreds of his photos are on display at an exhibition in the Luxembourg Center for Architecture (LUCA).

The exhibition, Stadrand – or city outskirts, is a photographic exploration of the capital and its surroundings.

Cycling around the city prompted Tonnar to think about borders too, imaginary and real. It became clear that his work highlighted an urbanistic phenomenon emblematic of how the landscapes surrounding fast-growing European cities develop.

Photo: Yann Tonnar

On one side of the exhibition there is a projector displaying a selection of a hundred out of the more than 7,000 pictures captured by Tonnar. Visitors can sit and observe the different manifestations of the photographer’s observations. For those familiar with Luxembourg it becomes a game of recognising the spots where the pictures were taken. Tonnar did not want to make it known where and when the photographs were taken, to incite people to go out and explore for themselves.

The photographs make viewer think about the spaces we inhabit and where the priority lies between environmental consciousness, housing space, industrial interests and car heavy roads.

On the other side of the exhibition paper prints of the pictures are displayed on a round wooden table, offering a glimpse into how the project would look in a book format. Green post-it notes outline the city’s shape on the floor.

Photo: Yann Tonnar

There are three large-format printed pictures around the table and these most clearly embody the concept behind the project. Take the one used to promote the exhibition, for example; there could not be a starker contrast between nature, habitat and roads. Others highlight the different types housing developments springing up in the country.

While quite small in size, the exhibition truly makes viewers think about the city’s ever-changing landscape.

Printed pictures are also on sale at the Nosbaum Reding gallery in Luxembourg City centre.

The Stadrand exhibition is on display at LUCA until 13 January 2023.

