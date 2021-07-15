Drive-in cinema returns with string of classic movies

Giant mobile screen installed on Glacis car park, transforming it into open-air cinema for just under two weeks

Cars lined up in front of the big screen at the Glacis in Luxembourg City during last year's Kino um Glacis event

The retro, American-style drive-in cinema is back for another year, taking over the Glacis in the capital for a string of silver screen classics.

A giant mobile screen will be installed on the Glacis car park in Luxembourg City, transforming it into an open-air cinema for just under two weeks, starting from 21 July.

Visitors can watch the movies from their cars or sit in an open-air lounge where there will be seating for groups of two and four people.

Born in the USA, this tradition dates back to the 1920s when people used to gather in public spaces to watch silent films, minus the cars in the beginning. In 1933 auto-parts salesman Richard Hollingshead opened the first car drive-in theatre in New Jersey, as a crafty solution to an issue: his mother could not fit comfortably in traditional movie theatre seats. Drive-in movies were born and took the American culture by storm, before becoming a popular pastime internationally too.

Wolfwalkers Cinémathèque

Once the epitome of entertainment, they have however lost momentum over the last decades. But the pandemic last year forced cinemas to close and back came drive-in movie nights. Last year, all 16 screenings in the Glacis sold out.

This year’s programme includes a variety of films, most of which are classics. Thriller-drama Frankenstein, released in 1931, is the oldest. Audrey Hepburn and Cory Grant star in Paris-filmed romantic comedy Charade (1963), and Stanley Kubrick’s satirical anti-war, anti-nuke comedy Dr. Strangelove (1963) remains hard-hitting to this day.

Steven Spielberg’s Indiana Jones (1981) adds action and adventure to the mix. epbuirn Another blast from the past - and a quintessential for drive-ins - is Dirty Dancing (1987). Yes, more romance, but what’s a drive-in if not romantic?

Total Recall Cinémathèque

Fast-paced action-sci-fi Total Recall (1990), that may or may not have launched Arnold Schwarzenegger into superstardom, is a mind-bending movie about Martian memories. And even after 30 years, Thelma and Louise (1991) has lost none ot its bite as Susan Sarandon and Geena Davis take on the patriarchy. Quentin Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction (1994) intertwines four tales of violence and redemption and is known especially for its fantastic soundtrack and dialogue.

More recent movies include La La Land (2016) in which Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone shine in a musical romance, and murder-mystery Knives Out (2019) with Daniel Craig, a homage of sorts to Agatha Christie.

For younger viewers, animated Pixar movie Cars (2006) provides entertainment, as well as Luxembourgish-Irish production Wolfmakers (2020), a saga about a young wolf huntress in Ireland who befriends a girl who turns into a wolf at night.

Practical & ticket information

All movies are shown in English with French subtitles, except Cars and Wolfwalkers which are shown in French and Luxembourgish respectively.

Movies are shown every night from Wednesday 21 July to Sunday 1 August and shows begin at around 21.30. There will be a drive-in food village selling food and drinks.

Tickets are available on www.luxembourg-ticket.lu (no tickets are sold on site). Prices: €12 per car or 4-person lounge and €8 per 2-person lounge

Cars will be allowed to enter and leave the site row by row and will be directed to their spaces by security staff. Parking spaces are allocated on a first come, first serve basis, and based on vehicle size to ensure everyone has a clear view of the screen. The sound will be broadcast directly to radios in the cars over a dedicated FM frequency.



