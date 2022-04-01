Licorice Pizza throws rom-com gender dynamics to the wind

An intimate portrait of two strong personalities’ magnetic attraction, which could even be the chronicle of how your parents met

By Tomas Einarsson

Even though it was released in late 2021, Licorice Pizza is still being shown in cinemas across the world. And for good reason: it’s as insightful as it is tender in its portraying of two young people who can’t help but have their lives intertwine.

Paul Thomas Anderson’s warm writing and the two leads’ performances make Licorice Pizza a gentle balancing act hinging on atmosphere and words left unsaid.

That’s not to say that it’s all warm and fuzzy, though. The tensions between Gary (Cooper Hoffman) and Alana (Alana Haim) at times becomes so tangible that it could be cut with a knife. The actors’ silent language of looks and actions gives viewers a real ‘butterflies in your stomach’ feeling. The characters, though, express this through subtleties: glares, snubs, jabs.

Case in point: during their very first encounter, Gary notes that Alana has a tendency to say things twice. While in itself a slick, used car salesman’s way to get a reaction out of her, Gary here crucially also clues in the audience and begs viewers to pay close attention to every word shared between the pair – if only so they too can catch her in the act. Alana, upon hearing this, of course empathetically argues that she doesn’t repeat herself – and does so twice, ironically – much to Gary’s amusement.

Alana, throughout the film, continues to repeat herself when she’s being wound up, which happens a lot when she’s around Gary. And because of Paul Thomas Anderson’s sensitive writing, the audience hangs on to every word, making it a cue to be caught which lends the audience insight into her as a character.

It’s precisely this kind of delicate detail which imbues the film with its electricity. Gary and Alana dance around each other despite (or precisely because of) these finely wrought tensions between them. They can’t be around each other for long before things boil over, although they always find their way back like two hormonal magnets.

The most contentious tension between the two, both in the film and in critical discussions of it, is clearly the age difference. Alana, at the beginning of the film, is 25, while Gary is 15. The 10-year age gap throws conventional rom-com gender dynamics to the wind in favour of one powered by a mixture of early-life angst and raw charisma.

Cooper Hoffman’s performance as Gary makes him a deeply charming 30-year-old trapped in a teenager’s body. Channelling many of his father’s mannerisms and sophisticated screen presence, at many points the film feels like we’re actually watching a young Philip Seymour Hoffman tearing it up in a 70s California.

But Alana Haim, like so many other reviews have been so keen to point out, steals the show. At once conveying a kind of familiar yet standoffish air, she also makes for a capable opponent to Hoffman’s braggadocious character by regularly checking his young and inflated ego. As such she proves a perfect counterweight to their characters’ seesaw act as the two swivel back and forth between the darkest depths of teenage awkwardness and the feeling of being lost that people in their 20s tend to go through.

In a sense, the film captures two twin feelings as expressed by Gary and Alana, respectively. On the one hand, Gary is what many 15-year-old boys think they are: suave, wise beyond their years, an unbearably handsome. Alana, as the more grounded of the two, in turn embodies the feeling of being in her mid-20s: lost, kind of sick of everything, and feeling more like a dumb teenager than ever.

That’s why Licorice Pizza is neither an inversion of Lolita nor a garden variety coming-of-age story. It’s an overt challenge to conventional relationship drama and far more interested in delivering snapshots of well-developed characters interacting than tracing their journey towards a more mature end-point. It’s an intimate twin portrait of two strong personalities’ magnetic attraction to each other, and could even be the chronicle of how your parents met - with no weird or uncomfortable detail left out.

Still, the more unconventional aspects of Gary and Alana’s story (the age gap, their conflicting personalities, the bitter clashes) should be scrutinised – but only as far as you’d scrutinise it as a real story. That, at its core, is the magic of Paul Thomas Anderson’s films. His eye for realistic eccentricity leaves you in better touch with yourself and your relationships towards others - if only because it emphasises that romanticising romance can only go so far. It’s a different experience to see it in spring time, too, and truly deserves a watch as the world comes back to life after a long winter and longer pandemic.

