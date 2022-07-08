Lightyear: fun film and brazen marketing inferno

Seeing a film in 4DX is like being on a rollercoaster ride that goes on long after you’ve gotten sick of it. It jostles you in your seat while you’re trying to take a sip of a drink and sprays water in your face, while jets of compressed air tickle your ears. Don’t get me wrong: it’s fun for the first ten minutes. After that, you’ll be wishing for an off button.

That wasn’t the only thing that was uncomfortable about seeing Lightyear, Pixar’s new spin-off of the Toy Story franchise. First of all, the theatre crew forgot to actually start playing the picture, leaving a sparse audience sitting there for a while before someone finally decided to ask the nice popcorn man in the lobby whether we were in the right theatre.



Then there’s the actual film. ‘In 1995, a boy named Andy got a Buzz Lightyear toy for his birthday. It was from his favourite movie. This is that movie,’ the first title card reads. What follows is a fun, if somewhat uninspired science-fiction romp that dazzles the senses. Especially when you’re strapped into a chair that blows water and air in your face.

Daring Space Ranger Buzz Lightyear finds himself stranded on a planet teeming with hostile plants, along with his best friend Alisha Hawthorne and a ship full of colonists. He must find new fuel, and so he goes on short, four-minute test flights. But Albert Einstein’s theory of special relativity provides a catch: for every space trip Buzz undertakes, several years pass on the planet.

Hellbent on righting his own wrong, Buzz watches as his friends age away while only a few days pass for him. When he finally finds his fuel, he is stuck on the planet with a new and clueless generation of travellers - just when the dastardly Zurg suddenly besiege the colony.

And that’s sort of it. It’s certainly top-shelf animation, which deftly treads along the edge of the uncanny valley between the cartoonish and the so-real-it’s-creepy. It’s got cool spaceships and funny one-liners. But it’s also literally what it says on the tin: the film Andy saw in 1995.



And that’s where it gets a little metaphysical. As much as I hate to say it, the original Toy Story was a genius marketing tool; it planted the idea in children’s heads that their toys, as products to be sold to them, could come to life. It also suggested that these toys (still sold today) could come with set personalities. Woody and Buzz could come to life in your bedroom, too!

Does that make Lightyear a marketing ploy within a marketing ploy? Is it not the film that Andy saw that made him want a Buzz Lightyear figure? Was ToyStory not the film that made thousands of children want Buzz Lightyear figures themselves? It’s like Christopher Nolan’s 2010 film Inception, but for selling human-shaped bits of plastic. Instead of planting ideas in dreams-within-dreams, Lightyear is advertising-within-advertising; a film designed to sell toys, within a film designed to sell toys.

As an entirely self-contained sci-fi adventure, the film has nothing to do with the original Toy Story, except for the fact that it exists in that universe, too. It is certainly a decent space-adventure, but what grates is that it almost brazenly shows itself off as a toy-peddling scheme. Whenever things get really fun and hectic, you can’t help but think of Andy begging his mum to buy the merchandise available in the lobby.

It makes my head spin to think of how many layers of marketing there are within Lightyear, which is hard to track because the film is actually quite decent. In the end, I drew two conclusions from Lightyear.

Firstly, it marks a new and dizzying era of marketing where toys (both real and fictional) are getting origin stories. Secondly, and perhaps more pertinently, it taught me that seeing a film in 4DX isn’t worth it. Unless you want to spill popcorn all over yourself like some kind of buffoon.

The Luxembourg Times has a new mobile app, download here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.